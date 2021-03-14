Lake City’s 14-game winning streak came to an end Friday when the Tigers hosted Winona Cotter and fell 67-59. The loss had no ill effects however, aside from the streak coming to an end. Being a nonconference game, Lake City still finished the season as the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division champions. They also garnered a higher seed in the Section 1AA playoffs than Cotter, as the Tigers received the No. 2 seed. The No. 1 seed is undefeated Stewartville.

In the regular season finale, Lake City held a 30-29 lead at halftime but the high-powered 3-point shooting of Cotter was too much to overcome in the second half. The Ramblers held an advantage in 3-point shooting and free throws as they hit 12 shots from behind the arc, compared to four by Lake City. Cotter also achieved twice the amount of free-throw opportunities as Lake City — going 13-of-16 at the stripe, compared to 7-of-8 for Lake City.

Individually, Megan Morgan of Cotter led all scorers with 28 points.

Lake City was led by Natalie Bremer’s 25-point night, followed by Lilly Meincke (16) and Mya Shones (12).

Lake City finished the regular season slate with a 15-3 record. The Tigers will open the Section 1AA playoff on Thursday by hosting Lewiston-Altura.

Lourdes blasts past Z-M in regular season finale

Zumbrota-Mazeppa concluded its regular season schedule on Saturday with a home game against Rochester Lourdes. The Cougars had the opportunity to bring their record to an even .500 but Lourdes raced out to an early lead en route to a dominating 88-46 win.

Lourdes put the game out of reach early as they took a 39-20 lead into the break and only increased their lead in the second half of action.

A major contributor to the Eagles’ success was its nearly flawless free throws and razor sharp 3-point shooting. Lourdes hit 7-of-8 free-throw attempts and drained 13 3-pointers on the night. Z-M was successful as well at the free-throw line, hitting 11-of-14, but with just three 3-pointers, it was difficult for the Cougars to keep pace.

Natalie Dykes led Z-M in scoring with 17 points, followed by Addie Voxland (7), and Raelyn Stiller and Megan Jasperson with six points apiece.

Z-M ended its regular season slate with a 7-9 record. The Cougars will open the Section 1AA playoffs on Thursday with a trip to Plainview-Elgin-Millville.