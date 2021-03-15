Players like River Falls’ Zac Johnson and Hudson’s Luke Healy don’t come around very often. And when they do there’s usually a long list of accolades that follow them.

Add three-time All-Big Rivers Conference and two-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors to the list for the two seniors, who will play college basketball just blocks away from each other in Sioux Falls, S.D. next year.

Healy, Johnson and River Falls’ senior TJ Dougherty make up three of the six spots on the 2020-21 All-BRC First Team while Healy was named to the WBCA Division 1 All-State Team for the second straight year and Johnson is a repeat pick on the WBCA Division 2 All-State Team. Dougherty also earned Division 2 all-state honorable mention for the BRC champion Wildcats.

Earning All-BRC Second Team honors was Hudson senior Brandon Moeri, while River Falls senior Liam Dougherty and junior Michael Schurman, and Hudson senior Cole Jacobson, received honorable mention.

Johnson, the Dougherty twins and Schurman were part of a Wildcat team that captured a BRC championship and qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2005.

Johnson, the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer with 1,699 points, averaged 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season, which head coach Zac Campbell said is a reflection of the hard work the senior has put in over his career. He leaves the program as the career leader in scoring, rebounding, field goals made and 3-pointers made.

“The all time scoring mark will be on the board for quite some time, but the hours he put into making that possible has left an imprint on those that look up to him in our program,” Campbell said. “While Zac's numbers will be tough for others to beat, the way he has helped raise the expectation level in our program will be what means the most.”

Johnson, who also earned honorable mention to the All-State Tournament Team, will study and play basketball at Augustana University in Sioux Falls next year.

JT Dougherty scored a team-high 25 points in the Wildcats’ state tournament loss to eventual champion Wauwatosa East to earn a spot on the All-State Tournament First Team, but it was his versatility as both an inside and outside threat at 6-feet, 9-inches tall that landed him all-state honorable mention and repeat All-BRC accolades this year. He’ll be moving on to study and play basketball at West Point after graduation.

“JT's ability to play inside and out allowed us to do so many things offensively the past few seasons,” Campbell said. “He has a skill set that few high schoolers are able to achieve at his height. His recognition on both the All-Tournament team, All-Conference team, and All-State team, coupled with his 4.0 GPA, speak to the type of person that West Point is getting this summer. JT has a very bright future in front of him as a contributor to our world.”

Liam Dougherty and Schurman’s selections as honorable mention picks to the All-BRC team marks the second straight year the Wildcats have had four all-conference players, which had not happened in the previous 15 seasons.

“Liam’s ability to finish around the rim at a 70 percent clip for the season speaks to the amount of work that he and his brother have drilled into each other,” Campbell said. “His ability to challenge others while building teammates up will be sorely missed in our program.”

Liam Dougherty will continue his education and play basketball at the University of Mary in North Dakota next year while Schurman will return for his senior season with the Wildcats.

Healy, who will play basketball at the University of Sioux Falls, just three blocks away from where his close friend Johnson will be at Augustana University next year, averaged 25.5 points, five rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for Hudson this season and will graduate as the third leading scorer in Hudson history with 1,370 career points.

“Luke had a great four year varsity career in Hudson and will go down as one of the best players in Hudson High School history,” Raider coach John Dornfeld said. “Luke is a very skilled offensive player that could score equally well finishing at the rim or shooting from beyond the arc. He is that rare combination of a naturally gifted athlete with a great work ethic. It's going to be fun following Luke's college career next season at the University of Sioux Falls.”

Moeri, a two-year starter and team captain as a senior at Hudson, averaged 10.6 points per game as one of the best long-range shooters in the BRC this season. He overcame a severe ankle injury at the end of his junior season but worked his way back to play football and basketball this year, and has a number of college offers for football.

“For him to recover the way he did and return to football in the fall and basketball in the winter is a credit to Brandon's discipline and drive,” Dornfeld said. “He is an outstanding all around athlete and a very deserving recipient of all BRC honors.”

Dornfeld said Jacobson also battled through injuries and illnesses the past two years on his way to developing into an excellent high school basketball player with the potential to play in college. He averaged 9.9 points per game and shot 42 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the free throw line this season.

“Cole is a very skilled offensive player with the ability to score both inside and out,” Dornfeld said. “He was also a very good passer and may have been the toughest player on our team and best offensive rebounder.”