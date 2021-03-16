St. Croix Central senior guard Gabe Siler, the 2020-21 Middle Border Conference Boys Basketball Player of the Year, leads a list of four MBC players named to Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams this season.

Siler earned a spot on the Division 3 First Team while senior teammate Jackson Pettit and Somerset senior Melvin Medina-Ortiz received honorable mention. New Richmond junior CJ Campbell earned honorable mention to the Division 2 all-state team.

Siler, Pettit, Campbell and Medina Ortiz were all previously named to the All-MBC First Team.

Siler and Pettit helped St. Croix Central to an MBC championship and the Panthers’ first appearance in the WIAA State Tournament this season.

Siler led the MBC with 8 assists and 4.2 steals per game while contributing 9.7 points and six rebounds on his way to earning conference player of the year and all-state first team honors while Pettit averaged a team-high 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and two steals to receive all-state honorable mention.

Campbell led the MBC in scoring this season with an average of 25.3 points per game while leading New Richmond to a second place record of 10-4 to earn honorable mention to the Division 2 all-state team. An all-conference second team pick last season, the junior scored his 1,000th career point this year and posted team-high averages of 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals while leading the Tigers in total blocked shots with 21.

Medina-Ortiz averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and 2.3 steals for Somerset this season-- all team highs-- to earn Division 3 all-state honorable mention after earning second team All-MBC honors as a junior.