Heading into the first round of the Section 1A playoffs, Goodhue hadn’t won a game in two weeks. The Wildcats were on a three-game losing streak, although two of those were by three points or less. Compounding that issue was their opponent, La Crescent, had defeated them by eight points earlier this season. Things can change in an instant in the playoffs though, and Goodhue took advantage of that by reversing both memories in one swoop with a 71-53 victory Tuesday night.

The Wildcats’ 18-point victory over the Lancers was their largest margin of victory in over a month and the most they’ve won by in a section playoff game in four years. It was also their first section playoff win in three years.

Goodhue left little doubt in the outcome of this game though as the Wildcats jumped out to a 38-17 halftime lead. The Wildcats achieved the lead and then later held onto it with a combination of timely 3-pointers and aggressive play that led to multiple trips to the free-throw line. By the game’s end, Goodhue had made five 3-pointers and attempted 28 free throws — making 16 of them.

Dayne Wojcik led the team in scoring with 23 points, followed by Will Opsahl (13), Adam Poncelet (10), Tyson Christensen (9) and Cam Mandelkow (8). The eight points were a season high for Mandelkow.

With the win, Goodhue will next travel to face No. 1 seed Caledonia in the Section 1AA quarterfinals on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Lake City shuts down Pine Island

Lake City kicked off its journey in the Section 1AA boys basketball playoffs with a defensive showcase, defeating Pine Island 49-31 on Tuesday.

On average the Tigers haven’t been scoring as high as years past, coming in at just 47 points per game in March, but their defense has been lock-tight. In that same span, Lake City held its opponents to an average of 40 points per game. Since March 1 it’s been a race to 45 points. Whichever team hits that threshold has won in all of the Tigers seven games this month. By holding Pine Island to just 31 points in the first round of the Section 1AA playoffs, the Tigers ensured they would advance to the next round.

Lake City struggled to open the game though as Pine Island held a lead for nearly the entire first half before the Tigers went on a 9-0 run to end the half with a one-point lead. Lake City maintained that momentum in the second half as they went on a 13-3 run to go up by 11 points and never looked back.

As a team, Lake City went 14-of-22 on free throws, whereas Pine Island only had two total attempts. The Tigers also shot 13% better from the floor.

Individually, Hunter Lorenson led the team in scoring and steals with 13 and five, respectively. Jadon Shones had a big game as well with 12 points, while Keegan Ryan scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Carson Matzke and Justin Wohlers had six points apiece, but Wohlers led the team in rebounds with 14, while Matzke had a team-high four assists.

With the win, Lake City advanced to the second round of the Section 1AA playoffs to face St. Charles, which had upset Triton in the first round. The Tigers host the Saints at 7 p.m. Friday.

Z-M’s season ends with first-round loss

Zumbrota-Mazeppa entered the postseason on a four-game losing streak and a Section 1AA boys’ basketball first-round matchup with Lewiston-Altura couldn’t shake the drought. The Cougars were close to pulling off the victory for the majority of the game, but a late surge by the Cardinals sent them on the way to a 57-48 victory.

Z-M was tied with L-A at halftime, 26-26, but wasn’t helped by production on 3-pointers or free throws. While Z-M hit just one 3-pointer and had four free-throw attempts, the Cardinals connected on seven 3-pointers and went 12-of-21 at the free-throw line.

Tanner Gates scored nearly half of Z-M’s points with a team-high 22. Landen Chandler finished with eight points and Kayden Rodrick had seven. Gates also led the team in rebounds with six.

Z-M ends its season with a 5-13 record.