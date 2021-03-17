On the day that the Red Wing girls' hockey team was able to get back in action after a 14-day quarantine, the Wingers' girls' basketball team found out that it's season would end prematurely due to COVID-19.

Red Wing drew the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs and received a first-round bye, making their first game in the postseason on Friday against Albert Lea. The Tigers will now advance to face the winner of Austin and Kasson-Mantorville with a state bid on the line.

Red Wing finished its season with a 10-5 record and ranked No. 13 in Class AAA per Minnesota Basketball News. The Wingers were winners in their last four games included a 65-64 win over Class AAA No. 12 Mankato West.

