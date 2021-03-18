Sometimes a good second half can make up for a poor first half. The type of deficit Red Wing got themselves into against Winona in the first half of the Section 1AAA playoffs opening round was more than most teams can overcome. Despite a valiant comeback attempt, the Wingers weren’t able to beat the odds and were bounced out of the playoffs with a 56-46 loss, ending Red Wing’s season.

Over the course of the first seven minutes of game action, Red Wing hung tough with Winona, trailing by just five points. The next seven minutes weren’t as kind to the Wingers though as Winona went on a 19-5 run and were up by 19 points before taking a 32-15 lead into halftime.

To open the second half, Winona missed a dunk attempt in what could later have been called a precursor to the first 10 minutes of the half. Winona managed to make two 3-pointers in the first two minutes but they went scoreless from that point for nine minutes. The drought allowed Red Wing to claw back into the game as the Wingers got as close as six points.

That would be as close as Red Wing would get however, as the Winhawks slowly distanced themselves from the Wingers on the scoreboard in the final minutes of the game.

Individually, Drew Ball led all Red Wing scorers with 16 points. Maddox Hanson, Denval Atkinson and Maurice Williams-Rosebear all scored eight points apiece. Deso Buck and Reid Hartmann also both hit one 3-pointer each.

The loss ended Red Wing’s season with a 3-16 record. Although the Wingers didn’t improve on their win total from a season ago, it was Red Wing’s best win percentage in three seasons.