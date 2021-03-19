With their 14-game win streak snapped in the regular season finale, Lake City was quick to put the loss behind them with a 70-29 win over Lewiston-Altura in the opening round of the Section 1AA playoffs.

If there were any questions about how the Tigers would respond after having such a lengthy winning streak snapped right before the playoffs, they were put to rest when Lake City jumped out to a 58-8 halftime lead. Notably, of Lake City’s 70 total points, only six came from 3-pointers and only six from free throws. The other 58 were all inside the lane or from the perimeter.

Leading the scoring charge for Lake City was Natalie Bremer with a game-high 21 points. Lilly Meincke and Mya Shones also eclipsed double-digit points with 16 and 12, respectively. Rounding out the remaining point scorers for Lake City were Grace Bany (7), Macey Beltz (6), Jacey Majerus (4), Ella Matzke (2) and Hailey Reckmann (1).

The Tigers held Lewiston-Altura’s top scorer, Christa Sauer, to under 10 points.

With the win, Lake City, 16-3, moves on to face No. 7 seed Dover-Eyota at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln High School.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa drops playoff opener to Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Zumbrota-Mazeppa entered the postseason in the midst of a rough patch. The Cougars had lost their previous two games by 41 and 42 points. While their playoff opener was significantly closer, the Cougars were unable to completely close that gap and lost to host Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68-49 on Thursday.

After trailing 34-24 at halftime, Z-M found itself in nearly the same situation in the second half as the Cougars were outscored 34-25 in the final 18 minutes. Z-M was the better performing team at the free-throw line, hitting 71% from the stripe compared to P-E-M’s 50%, and the Cougars also hit four more 3-pointers than P-E-M by game’s end.

It was all for nought though since Z-M was unable to slow down Macy Holtz, who finished with a game-high 32 points. P-E-M’s Alyx Doughty also had a big game, scoring 16 points.

Leading Z-M was Raelyn Stiller with 16 points, followed by Sarah Mensink with 11 points and Addie Voxland with 10 points. Other point scorers for the Cougars included Megan Jasperson (6), and Natalie Dykes, Annika Angerman and Lola Wagner with two points each.

The loss ends Z-M’s season with a 7-10 record. It was the second year in a row that the Cougars were bounced from the Section 1AA playoffs in the first round.