When Goodhue took a 39-25 lead into halftime, it had to have felt good about its chances of defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1AA quarterfinals on Saturday. But the Bulldogs weren’t about to end their season quietly and made some noise in the second half, even though it ultimately ended up in a 10-point victory for the Wildcats.

PEM actually had the two leading scorers in the game as Macy Holtz logged 24 points and Abby O’Reilly added 16 more. But, Goodhue had the depth to go above and beyond as four Wildcats scored over 10 points.

Elisabeth Gadient led the way with 19 points — a career high, while Arianna Thomforde had 15, Torrie Rehder (11) and Hannah Gadient (10). Other contributors for Goodhue included Elissa Lodermeier with nine points, Joslyn Carlson with four points, and Tori Miller with three points.

Hannah Gadient led the Wildcats with six rebounds, while Elisabeth Gadient and Rehder had five each.

With the win, Goodhue, 16-4, advances to face Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday at Kasson-Mantorville. The winner of that game will face the winner of Lake City and Winona Cotter on Thursday at Century High School in Rochester.

Lake City downs Dover-Eyota to advance to semifinals

Lake City continued its dominant play in the Section 1AA playoffs with a 22-point victory over Dover-Eyota on Saturday. The Tigers have begun their quest to state by winning their two playoff games by an average of 31 points.

The large margin of victory wasn’t a foregone conclusion at halftime though, as Lake City held a slim 30-25 lead at the break. The Tigers got their defense pressing and their offense rolling in the second half however, pouring in 34 points to claim a 64-42 victory over the Eagles.

Natalie Bremer led Lake City in scoring with 21 points. Behind her were teammates Mya Shones with 14 points, Lilly Meincke (11), Grace Bany (9), and Jacey Majerus, Macey Beltz and Ella Matzke with three points each.

Lake City was marginally better as a team on free throws, shooting 52% compared to Dover-Eyota at 50%. The Tigers also hit three 3-pointers, while the Eagles had five.

Lake City, 17-3, advances to face Winona Cotter in the Section 1AA semifinals at Mayo High School in Rochester on Tuesday. The Ramblers won the previous matchup 67-59 on March 12. The winner of that game will face either Rochester Lourdes or Goodhue in the Section 1AA finals on March 25.