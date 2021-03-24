In Lake City’s final regular season game, Cotter ended a streak of 14 wins in a row for the Tigers. With both teams drawing the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the Section 1AA playoffs, it was highly likely that the two would face each other again. That’s exactly what happened Tuesday night and Lake City had every intention of getting its revenge and earning a place in the section championship game. The Tigers not only did that but did it in convincing fashion, winning 67-46.

Lake City was quick out of the gates and built up a seven-point lead in the first four minutes of action. That points-cushion largely remained through the duration of the half as the Tigers never went up by more than nine, but Cotter was only able to ever get as close as three points down. By halftime Lake City was up 39-30 but the game never felt out of reach for Cotter. Although Lake City had good ball movement on offense and were playing great defense in the first half, the memory of Cotter making 12 3-pointers against the Tigers in the previous matchup was still fresh.

On Tuesday though, Cotter couldn’t get its 3-point shooting clicking and settled for just five buckets from behind the arc. The Ramblers finished by converting 5-of-27 attempts from range. With the deep ball not going in, Lake City was able to keep its transition offense freely flowing in the second half and by the midway point were up by nearly 20 points.

Natalie Bremer and Lilly Meincke were blitzing the Ramblers defense all night long as the pair finished the game with 25 and 21 points, respectively. In the post, Mya Shones scored 14 points and Grace Bany added another four. Macey Beltz also had a couple of key buckets and ended the game with five points.

While Lake City’s offensive efficiency was evident, Cotter couldn’t find a way to get Megan Morgan going. She finished the night with just 19 points off three 3-pointers, while fellow team standout Sofia Sandcork scored 15 points.

With the win, Lake City now faces Goodhue in the Section 1AA girls’ basketball championship. The winner of that game will advance to the state tournament. Lake City beat Goodhue both times the teams have faced each other this season.

Goodhue soars past Lourdes after huge second half

With the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AA girls’ basketball tournament knocked out of contention, it meant that Goodhue was tasked with No. 8 seed Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday night with a spot in the section championship on the line. Despite the lower seeding, Lourdes didn’t look like a team that was supposed to be beat. Instead, the Eagles gave the Wildcats a decent scare before ultimately succumbing to Goodhue, 64-45.

At halftime, the Wildcats were on their heels. After a fairly dominant opening nine minutes of the game, Goodhue let Lourdes hang around and that opening was all the Eagles needed to claw their way back into the game. Goodhue was up by as much as nine points but in the final six minutes of the half, Lourdes went on a 13-4 run and ended up taking a 32-30 lead into halftime.

The second half however was a complete flip of the script as Lourdes couldn’t find any rhythm on offense and Joslyn Carlson absolutely went off for Goodhue. Carlson scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half. For comparison, Elisabeth Gadient was Goodhue’s second-highest point scorer and she finished with 14 points … total. Not that Goodhue was a one-person show. Aside from Carlson and Gadient, Elissa Lodermeier eclipsed double-digit points with 12, and Arianna Thomforde and Torrie Rehder both had big nights with five and four points, respectively.

It wasn’t so much about the points scored by the Wildcats though, as much as it was their tenacity. Every time the first shot wouldn’t fall, a host of Wildcats swarmed to the hoop to grab an offensive rebound. With their signature press defense, Lourdes struggled in the second half to get their offense set up even though the turnovers weren’t as numerous. In that second half, Goodhue just played like a team that knew it had to find an extra gear if it wanted to have a chance at a section title.

By the end of the night, that mentality paid off as Goodhue turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 12-point lead midway through the second half. Their lead gradually increased from there as the Wildcats continued to apply pressure.