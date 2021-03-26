Somerset High School graduate Tori Martell, a senior at Montana State University, has been selected to the Rocket Mortgage Women's 3-Point Championship roster for the 32nd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus in Indianapolis on Thursday, April 1.

Martell is one of eight players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. central time as part of the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four weekend celebration.

Martell, who recently completed her senior season at Montana State, led the Big Sky Conference in three-point field-goals per game, three-point field-goals made, three-point field-goals attempted, and three-point field-goal percentage. She averaged 13.3 points per game to earn a spot on the All-Big Sky Conference Second Team.

Martell is third on Montana State’s all-time three-point list with 211 career makes. Her career 36.5 percent three-point shooting ranks ninth all-time and her 69 three-pointers this year is the sixth best single-season mark. She shot 41.3 percent from long distance this winter, the sixth best single-season showing in Montana State history.

She set a Bobcat school record with eight three-pointers against North Dakota in the season-opener, the fourth highest recorded in the nation for the 2020-21 season.

“Tori is without a doubt, one of the best shooters to ever come out of the Bobcat program,” Montana State coach Tricia Binford said in a press release from the school. “It's a great honor for her to be invited to this showcase and represent Montana State. Tori is one of the elite shooters in the nation at a consistent level this past season. She's put in thousands of hours to perfect her craft and we're excited for our 'trigger' to compete on national television.”

Martell, a 2017 Somerset graduate, is the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer with 1,965 points and holds the career school record for three-pointers made with 240. A four-time All-Middle Border Conference selection, two-time MBC Player of the Year and two-time All-State pick, she averaged over 20 points per game over her four-year high school career and was named the Wisconsin Senior Shooter of the Year in 2017.