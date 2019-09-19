The Spring Valley Cardinal and Prescott Cardinal finished in first and second place and within three seconds of each other at the Prescott Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Maier won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds, and Knee followed closely behind at 18:28.9. Maier ran the 5k with an average mile time of 5:56, and Knee recorded an average mile time of 5:57.

The two Cardinal teams accounted for all five of the boys’ race’s top-five finishers and claimed first- and second-place team finishes. Maier and the Spring Valley Cardinals left Prescott with individual and team first-place finishes, while Knee and Prescott came in second place with 32 team points — three more than Spring Valley.

The top-five Spring Valley boys ran with a spread of 1:57.4, and the Prescott boys ran within 2:24.7 of each other.

Spring Valley and Prescott’s top female runners also finished next to each other in the individual standings. Spring Valley senior Katherine Dieckman placed fourth with a time of 24:09.5, and Prescott sophomore Amanda Auleciems was next in line with a time of 24:28.7. Spring Valley was also boosted by sixth-place finisher Lydia Hannack who has proven to be a worthy asset for the Cardinals in her first season of varsity cross-country.

Despite Dieckman and Hannack finishing in the top six, Prescott was still able to pull off the first-place team finish after three of its runners finished within the top 10. Aside from Auleciems, Grace Dickey finished in eighth place with a time of 25:13.4, and Sami Braunlich earned a 10th-place finish after crossing the finish line at 25:20.0.

The top five Prescott girls recorded the best spread of the girls’ 5k and ran within 2:42.9 of each other, and they counted on Isa Lonetti’s finish to claim the meet’s first-place finish. Prescott and Somerset were tied at 54 points apiece after the race, but the Cardinals were crowned the day’s champions when the tiebreaker was determined by which team’s sixth runner recorded the faster time. Lonetti’s time of 27:17.2 outmatched Marissa German’s time by 53 seconds.

Austin Bartz led the Elmwood/Plum City boys with a time of 21:36.1, which earned the junior a 20th-place finish in the 78-participant race. The EPC girls were led by freshman Rylynn Yoder who completed her 5k in 26:35.4 for a 17th-place finish.

Prescott and Spring Valley will continue their seasons on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Osceola at 10 a.m., while EPC will get back to action on Thursday, Sept. 26, when all four Pierce County cross-country teams head to Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand for a 4:30 p.m. meet.





GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES:

1. Prescott (54, determined by tiebreaker)

2. Somerset (54)

3. Baldwin-Woodville (55)

4. Spring Valley (60)

5. Cannon Falls (131)





BOYS’ TEAM SCORES:

1. Spring Valley (29)

2. Prescott (32)

3. Somerset (89)

4. Baldwin-Woodville (102)

5. Cannon Falls (120)

6. River Falls (173)



