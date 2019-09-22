The Hastings Raiders boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams traveled to Rochester on Tuesday, Sept. 17, where they competed in the Rochester Mayo Invite at Eastwood Golf Course. The Hastings boys took seventh out of 10 schools with 187 points, just 10 points behind Red Wing. Meanwhile, the Raider girls took sixth out of seven schools with 132 points and were just one point out of fifth-place Winona-Cotter. Hastings’ top finisher was junior Linnea Urban, who took eighth and was just 25 seconds out of the top five. The boys’ team had five runners finish in the top-50. The Raiders’ next meet is Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Hudson, Wis. They are then in Red Wing on Friday, Sept. 27.

Urban took eighth with a time of 21 minutes. 57.30 seconds. Eighth grader Genevieve Lawson took 24th with a time of 23:47.60 and not far behind was fellow eighth grader Elise Atkins who was 27th in 24:06.10. Jordyn Doughty -- another eighth grader -- took 45th with a time of 26:03.50, sophomore Autumn Adricula finished 51st in 26:30.60 and three places behind her was seventh grader Carlee Kordosky in 54th (26:41.40). Eighth grader Skylar Little-Soldier took 56th with a time of 26:43.10.

For the boys, they had five runners place from 39th to 46th, led by sophomore Tyler Bushinski. Bushinski took 38th with a time of 19:33.20, juniors Nolan Myers (19:33.30) and Evan McGinnis (19:33.60) were 40th and 41st respectively and sophomore Thomas Siebenaler finished 43rd in 19:35.70. Senior Luke Harris took 46th with a time of 19:38.90, fellow senior William Jensen finished 70th in 20:32.40 and junior Liam Shelhamer (21:27.20) placed 97th.

Senior Alex Keller was 110th in 21:51.50, junior Kyle Stoltz placed 116th with a time of 21:58.00 and sophomore Nicholas Kohn took 145th (23:05.50). Sophomore Jackson Ashenbrenner took 147th with a time of 23:10.60, fellow sophomore Brett Halverson finished 153rd in 23:17.30 and senior Milton Lindgren placed 162nd (23:40.30). Junior Samuel Rabaey took 179th with a time of 24:19.50, freshman Noah Klippen finished 203rd in 25:45.90 and sophomore Craig Hartman placed 205th (25:57.80). Sophomore Alex Smith took 222nd with a time of 28:03.90 and fellow sophomore Everett Swartz finished 228th in 29:35.10.