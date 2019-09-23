The Somerset cross-country teams went looking for a challenge at the Osceola Invitational on Saturday and they found it.

The Spartan girls put up a stellar performance, placing third among the 11 teams in Saturday’s race field. The Spartan boys are still trying to work their way up in the pack, finishing eighth on Saturday.

Because this was the Spartans’ second race of the week, Coach Abby Christensen tried to break some of the runners out of their routines. For the girls, she had the third, fourth and fifth runners try to run in a pack. The challenge was even steeper for the boys, with the top seven runners all assigned to run in a pack for the first mile of the race.

Somerset’s girls had two of the top eight finishers in Saturday’s race. Freshman Adeline Goeltl was fourth and sophomore Erin Huerta placed eighth. Christensen said Goeltl is making the adjustment to the longer course from junior high and Huerta bounced back after missing Tuesday’s meet with a cold.

The pack-running of the next group of Spartans produced positives. Senior Kristen Vensland paced the group, finishing 20th. Freshmen Mia Olson and Melissa German both produced highly promising results by placing 24th and 29th.

Christensen used the two races last week to gauge how well the Spartans ran Saturday. Somerset tied Prescott on Tuesday, and on Saturday the Spartan girls beat Prescott by 40 points.

The Somerset coaches are looking for ways to get the boys to make their move, so they tried pack running. While it produced some individual progress, Christensen said the coaches believe the boys can collectively do better.

Senior Tyler Hantsbarger was Somerset’s top finisher, placing 27th. Juniors Zach Maitrejean and Ryan Sauers were 35th and 38th. Senior Alex DeGeest finished 42nd and sophomore Landon Wilson was 53rd.

The Spartans will resume their schedule this Thursday when they run at the Durand Invitational.