It’s the time of the cross-country season to take on big challenges.

That’s what the New Richmond and St. Croix Central teams did on Saturday, running at the Milaca (Minn.) Mega Meet. With 18 races scheduled over the course of the day, there were thousands of runners competing. All of the local teams had numerous finishes about which they could be proud.

New Richmond

The Tiger boys and girls both placed fifth in their respective Division 2 races at the Mega Meet, running among 23 schools entered in each meet.

Tiger coach Beth Kelly was extremely pleased with how all her runners handled the weather and the conditions of the meet. A massive rainstorm pushed back the meet schedule and left many spots on the course with large puddles and mud-slickened spots.

The best individual finish came from junior Cale Bishop who placed sixth among the 176 runners competing. The Tigers had three runners earn ribbons by placing in the top 25, with Max Blader in 17th and Tyler Harris in 23rd. With Landon Carney and Chase Chiarle moving up as the team’s fourth and fifth runners, the Tigers were in the midst of some highly talented teams. Kelly said she was pleased to see Carney make this level of progress.

“Landon’s clawing his way back up. I’ve been impressed with his race and his workout effort,” she said.

The Tiger girls were led again by their standout freshmen, with Ceanna Dietz placing 12th and Anna Fitzgerald placing 21st. Kelly said the freshmen weren’t overwhelmed by running in a race of this magnitude.

“They get appropriately nervous,” Kelly said. “They channel their energy in the right direction. They didn’t panic and they held their position.”

The Tigers had several girls competing for the first time this season, including senior Erika Emerson and junior Barb Kling, who were the team’s third and fourth finishers. There’s going to be intense competition for the final varsity spots. Willa Rogers, Colette Harrold and Sophie Ballard, all proven runners, were the final three varsity runners Saturday. And the coaches rested Kayla Harris, who has been battling a severe cold.

The Tigers have two more substantial meets on their schedule this week. They run at the Hudson Invitational on Tuesday before competing at the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

St. Croix Central

Depth helped the Panther boys put up one of the best showings by a Wisconsin team in Saturday’s meet. Central’s boys placed third out of 30 teams competing in the Division 3 meet.

The Panther boys had two runners recognized for finishing among the top 25 entries. Juniors Jakob Eggen and Cougar Holder earned ribbons as the 13th and 22nd finishers. Senior Erik Collins continues to climb up the rankings with those sophomores, placing 29th. Sophomore Colin Hackbarth also took a step forward, placing 38th. Senior Josh Burgess was the Panthers’ fifth runner, placing 62nd.

The Panther girls were also quite competitive Saturday, placing ninth among 25 teams in the D3 race. Central’s girls also had two finishers among the top 25. Freshman Kaitlyn Carlson placed eighth and junior Mya Kizer placed 17th, giving the Panthers one of the best 1-2 tandems in the race.

Junior Sydney Carlson ran third for the Panthers, placing 55th. Seniors Liberty Grant and Kolbi Juen rounded out the top five for the Panthers on Saturday.

The Panthers ran in races later in the day on Saturday. By then, the course was quite chewed up. Central coach Bill Emery said Panther Hunter Feyereisen lost a shoe when it was sucked from his foot in a mud bog on the course.

“It’s cross-country. It’s not supposed to be perfect,” Emery said of the conditions.

The Panthers have a week between meets. They will run at the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Saturday.