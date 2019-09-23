RIVER FALLS-- River Falls cross country coach Kari DeLuca said the Wildcat boys had their sights set on first place in the 24-team Division 2 portion of the Milaca (Minn.) Mega Meet Saturday, Sept. 21. But Fargo North had the same idea.

The Wildcat put three runners in the top 12 still finished three points behind the North Dakota school at one of the biggest meets in the midwest.

“With the boys, we went into this race with our eyes set on first,” DeLuca said. “With this group of boys this year, that’s where we are at. We want to compete in the top of every race we are in. So getting second by three points was a little bittersweet. But the boys raced fantastic. They battled on a tough course. Most of our seven varsity guys placed higher than they did last year at this meet, by quite a bit.”

DeLuca called in an interesting day of cross country between the pouring rain, muddy course and high humidity.

“I loved it though,” she said. “It’s great for the kids to experience some adversity early in the season. Makes us tougher.”

Senior Shea Mason paced the Cats with a second place time of 17 minutes, 6.5 seconds, 19 seconds behind race winner Caleb Yokum of Fargo North.

Junior Grant Magnuson was the second Wildcat finisher, in fourth place overall, with a time of 17:12.4 and senior Joey Madsen placed 12th in 17:52.07. Senior Jason Franzwa contributed a 24th place time of 18:12.7 and junior Brandon Nelson rounded out the Cat’s top five with a 42nd place time of 18:42.8.

DeLuca said the conditions had an affect on all the runner’s times.

“You’ll notice all the 5k times are quite a bit slower than normal,” she said.

The River Falls’ girls’ meanwhile, finished 12th in the Division 2 race, led by junior Allison Weissinger’s 22nd place time of 21:50.8. Marshall, Minn. took the team title while Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson was the individual champ in 20:06.5.

Sophomore Morgan Prigge posted a time of 23:19.8 for River Falls and seniosr Sarah Schneckenberger and Megdaline Weideman both finished in 23:22.5 while senior junior Abigail Esterby rounded out the top five in 23:44.2.

DeLuca said the Wildcats will look to get healthy before competing in the Roy Griak Invitational, hosted by the University of Minnesota, this Saturday, Sept. 28.

“Right now we have a lot of sickness going around our team,” she said. “So our goal this week is to just get healthy and go into Griak on Saturday with a solid group ready to throw down.”