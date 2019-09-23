The Panthers’ top-five runners completed the Osceola Invitational 5k within 22.6 seconds of each other to claim a second-place team finish and the best spread of the 11-team meet.

The Panthers’ pack was led by Charlie Stuhl who placed 10th overall with a time of 18 minutes, 58.5 seconds. Kohl Flock was the fifth Panther to cross the finish line and he did so at the 19:21.1 mark.

Ellsworth finished with 66 team points and came in 24 points behind the Osceola Chieftains who finished second in the Middle Border Conference standings last season.

While the Panthers earned the top Pierce County team finish on Saturday, Spring Valley sophomore Charlier Maier led the way in the individual rankings with a second-place finish in his 133-participant race. Maier earned his runner-up status after completing the Osceola 5k in 18:15.0, which was an 11-second improvement from his 5k time at the Prescott Invitational held four days prior. And just like at the Prescott Invitational, Zach Knee came in right behind Maier in Osceola. Knee led Prescott with a third-place finish and a time of 18:18.8, which was a 10.1-second improvement from his performance on his home course.

Maier’s second-place finish boosted his Spring Valley team to a third-place team finish. Spring Valley ran with a spread of 1:59.6 and recorded 99 team points. Knee’s Cardinals team finished in fifth place with 103 team points and a spread of 2:15.5.

St. Croix Falls’ Trevor LaMirande finished as the top male runner after crossing the finish line at 17:58.4 as the only participant to complete the 5k in less than 18 minutes.

The Prescott Cardinals girls’ team recorded the best team and individual finishes at Saturday’s meet.

Senior Megan Gilles led the fourth-place Cardinals, who were without sophomore Amanda Auleciems, with a 19th-place individual finish and a time of 24:27.2. The Cardinals ran with a spread of 1:44.4, and all of their top-five runners finished 37th place or better.

The Spring Valley girls competed without senior Katherine Dieckman on Saturday and were led by freshman Lydia Hannack who placed 30th overall with a time of 25:47.0. Spring Valley finished in seventh place and recorded a team spread of 1:52.9.

The Ellsworth girls took ninth place and were led by junior Sophie Vogel who completed her 5k in 25:33.7 for a 28th-place finish. The Panthers recorded 253 points and a spread of 3:59.8.

Ellsworth, Elmwood/Plum City, Prescott and Spring Valley will all compete at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5:30 p.m.



