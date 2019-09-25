HUDSON-- Junior Alica Belany and senior Noah Lundeen swept the individual titles as the Raider girls took first and the boys’ finished fourth at the nine-team Hudson Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Hudson Middle School.

Belany led four Raiders in the top 10 in the girls’ race with a first place time of 20 minutes, 26.2 seconds while senior Emma Filipiak was a close second in 29:31.3. Sophomore Manon Field was seventh overall with a time of 21:43.8 and senior Ella Young placed 10th in 22:03.8 while senior Anna Czupryna rounded out the Raider’s scoring in 17th place with a time of 23:00.4.

Sophomore Sophie Czupryna was right behind her sister in 18th place in 23:00.4 while sophomore Jenna Timmerman was 46th in 26:15.8.

Hudson won the girls’ team title with 37 points while Mahtomedi was a distant second with 68.

New Richmond edged Hastings by five points to win the boys’ title with 56 points and Mahtomedi was third with 65 while Hudson finished fourth with 81.

Lundeen topped the 69-runner field with a first place time of 17:32.9, beating second place Trevor LaRamande by 15 seconds. Lundeen, LaRamande and New Richmond’s Cale Bishop took turns leading the race until Lundeen pulled away at the end.

“We all fed off each other’s energy and we all pushed each other and encouraged each other to finish strong,” Lundeen said. “I think I made my kick with about 800 (meters) to go and just kind of wrapped it up at the end.”

Junior Jack Lewis was the second Raider across the finish line in 14th place with a time of 19:10.9 while sophomore Henry Czupryna was close behind in 17th place in 19:16.8. Sophomore Ben Land finished 23rd in 19:44.7 and junior Max Felland rounded out Hudson’s top five with a 26th place time of 19:50.7. Senior Nathan Rund finished 29th with a time 20:00.4 and senior Dylan Hay was 32nd in 20:03.3.

The Raiders will be right back in action at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota at St. Paul’s Les Bolstad Golf Course this Saturday, Sept. 28.