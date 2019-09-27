Pierce County was well represented at the Durand cross-country invitational where the Ellsworth, Spring Valley and Prescott boys’ teams all finished in fourth place or better on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The Ellsworth Panthers finished in second place with 93 team points even without Charlie Stuhl who led the team at Osceola on Saturday. On Thursday, Daniel Newman led the Panther pack with an eighth-place finish and a time of 18 minutes, 11.7 seconds. Ellsworth’s second, third and fourth runners finished within 15 seconds of Newman. Ellsworth’s performance set them 24 points back from the first-place Elk Mound Mounders.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE: New Richmond boys shut down Amery, prep for critical week | Ellsworth in search for added confidence

The Spring Valley Cardinals were once again led by sophomore Charlie Maier who finished fifth overall with a time of 17:46.1. The sophomore’s top five finish helped land his team a third-place finish at the 18-team meet.

Prescott finished right behind Spring Valley after tallying up 167 team points for a fourth-place finish. Prescott was without top runner Zach Knee, but Tristan Winkler stepped up to carry his team by finishing his 5k in 18:49.3 for a 22nd-place finish.

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves were unable to compete as a team but were led by senior Cody Erickson who crossed the finish line at 22:28.6 to come in 118th place.

Hannack leads the way for the girls

Spring Valley freshman Lydia Hannack finished as the top Pierce County female runner at Thursday’s meet. Hannack led the ninth-place Cardinals with a time of 22:27.4, which earned her a 12th-place individual finish.





Prescott finished as the top Pierce County girls’ team after coming in fifth place with 159 team points. Senior Ellie Groskopf led the way for Prescott with a 15th-place finish and a time of 22:48.3 while fellow senior Megan Gilles finished 10.2 seconds behind her to add an 18th-place finish to Prescott’s score.

The Ellsworth Panthers finished in 14th place with 312 points and were led by junior Sophie Vogel who crossed the finish line at 23:52.0 for a 35th-place finish. EPC’s Kendra Kern came in 7.9 seconds after Vogel to lead her Wolves team.

The Panthers will continue their season on Saturday, Sept. 28, when they compete at the Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul. The boys’ race is scheduled to begin at 2:50 p.m., and the girls’ race will follow at 3:40 p.m.



