Heading into the busiest stretch of the season, the Somerset cross-country teams got an ego boost when the Spartans ran at the Durand Invitational on Thursday.

The Somerset girls placed third among 15 teams and the Spartan boys were seventh among 18 teams in the meet at Durand.

Over the next 10 days, the Spartans will be quite active. Next Tuesday, they will host their annual invitational, making up a Sept. 12 rainout. This is an intriguing meet, because many of the Middle Border Conference teams will be attending, with Somerset slated to host the conference meet on Thursday, Oct. 17. The Spartans will run at the St. Croix Falls Invitational on Oct. 3 and then at the Amery Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The Spartans will also do their annual Homecoming run next Friday, using a relay effort to carry a football from New Richmond High School to the Spartans’ home football field.

The race at Durand was uplifting for both Somerset teams.

“It was a great race, it was what we needed,” said Somerset coach Abby Christensen.

The Spartan girls had two of the top 10 finishers in their race. Freshman Adeline Goeltl took fifth and sophomore Erin Huerta ran tenth.

With that tandem established, the Spartans have been looking to build up the rest of the lineup. Senior Kristen Vensland and freshman Mia Olson ran together for much of the race, with the teamwork helping both of them. Vensland placed 25th and Olson 35th.

Christensen was highly encouraged by how girls are battling for the fifth, sixth and seventh spots in the lineup. She said Megan Larse got “into racing mode” in moving up to the fifth spot, with Brycen Chladek and Julianna Schimmel running well to take the final two varsity spots.

Christensen said placing in the top half of the field was an “ego boost” the team needed. They are also running in pairs. Tyler Hantsbarger and Zach Maitrejean ran the first times in the 19s for the team this season, placing 31st and 34th. Landon Wilson and Riley Sauers made big moves up as the third and fourth runners, missing breaking the 20-minute plateau by two and three seconds.

“I hope Landon takes this race and runs with it,” Christensen said.

There was also good competition for the final three varsity spots, with Alex DeGeest fifth, Jack Schottler sixth and Freddie Richert seventh.