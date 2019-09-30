The Middle Border Conference Cross-Country Race is two and a half weeks away, and now is the perfect time for teams to test their limits before they begin tapering for the postseason.

The Ellsworth Panthers did this to the max by competing in the Minnesota Gopher’s Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul where they competed in the Maroon Division against 49 schools, including schools like Champlin Park with an enrollment of 2,800 students on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The Panther boys placed in 39th place with 1,004 team points and a spread of one minute, 5.9 seconds. The Panthers were led by senior Charlie Stuhl who completed his 5k in 18:37.3 for a 131st-place finish in the 561-participant race. All runners on the boys’ team finished within the top 400, and the Panthers’ top five runners placed 279th or better.

Notre Dame Academy won the boys’ Maroon Division with 149 team points, and Benilde St. Margaret’s Frankie Lynch won the boys’ 5k with a time of 16:32.9.

The Ellsworth girls did not compete as a team on Saturday but they did send six runners to the competitive meet.

Junior Sophie Vogel finished as the Panthers’ top runner with a time of 24:26.9 and was followed by CeCe Groh who completed her 5k in 25:12.6.

The Panthers and Prescott Cardinals will continue their season on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Somerset Invitational, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12, but was postponed due to weather conditions. The rescheduled Somerset Invitational is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



