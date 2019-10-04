There may be an age difference between senior Katherine Dieckman and freshman Lydia Hannack, but the two Spring Valley cross-country runners are more alike than one may think.

Hannack felt her nerves building before the Cardinals’ home cross-country meet on Thursday, Oct. 3, so she turned to Dieckman.

“I get nerves pretty bad,” Hannack said, laughing through her sentence. “Today in eighth hour I was freaking out so I talked to (Dieckman) and she talked me through it, but we were both pretty nervous.

“It’s nice that I can go to her.”

Dieckman feels the same way.

“She’s like the only one who really gets nervous like I do,” Dieckman said. “Everyone else is like, ‘No, it’s no big deal. It’s fine,’ and then Lydia is like, ‘No, I’m freaking out too!’”

The two Cardinals have created a bond that is only enhanced when they’re running.

“It’s really nice having another runner up by me, especially for practices,” Dieckman said. “The past couple of years I’ve been kind of by myself. I didn’t really have anyone to run with or push me, so it’s really nice having Lydia around.”

Dieckman’s guidance and Hannack’s young talent have allowed the duo to finish in or near the top 20 of all of their races this season. Thursday was no different for Hannack who finished in 17th place after completing her 5k in 23 minutes, 18.9 seconds and passing three Durand runners in the final 100-meter stretch of the race.

“I’ve always been told I have a good kick, and just the adrenaline and knowing I can pass them and in 10 seconds it’ll be over so why not give it all I’ve got,” Hannack said when asked about her strong finish.

Dieckman fell back slightly while she nursed her Achilles tendinitis and recovering iliotibial band injury, but she still finished in 26th place with a time of 24:09.5. Dieckman hopes to be fully healthy before the upcoming conference meet and wants to complete her Dunn-St. Croix 5k around the 22-minute mark — as does Hannack.

“I’m pretty confident that if we’re both healthy and we can both run together that we can both hit our goals,” Dieckman said.

As a team, the Spring Valley Cardinals placed fourth overall after edging out the Prescott Cardinals by two points. Prescott finished in fifth place with 123 points and was led by senior Megan Gilles who passed Durand’s Abby Gibson in the final stretch to earn a 20th-place finish and a time of 23:25.4.

The Ellsworth girls finished in seventh place at the nine-team meet and were led by Sophie Vogel who broke 24 minutes (23:58.1) for a 25th-place finish. Vogel cut over a minute off of the 5k time she recorded at Somerset’s rainy race on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The four-runner Elmwood/Plum City Wolves team was led by senior Kendra Kern who earned a 32nd-place finish after completing her 5k in 25:01.2.

Durand finished as the top girls’ team with 33 team points, and Colfax’s Molly Heidorn won the girls’ 5k with a time of 20:27.7. Heidorn was the only female runner to break 21 minutes.

The Ellsworth boys finished in third place with 99 team points and three top 20 runners. The Ellsworth pack was led by senior Charlie Stuhl who finished in 13th place with a time of 18:43.3. Stuhl passed teammate Daniel Newman, who moved to Ellsworth from Stillwater, Minn. this school year, on the final stretch to edge out his senior classmate by 1.2 seconds.

Stuhl thought he could have run faster in the preferred, cold weather, but he was happy to have Newman and teammate Addison Peters pushing him throughout the race.

“(Newman) is a great addition to our team,” Stuhl said. “Once we can get the next two up there, we can work as a team, and it’s a lot easier to pass other people and that’s what our goal is right now.”

Spring Valley sophomore Charlie Maier and Prescott senior Zach Knee met each other on the final 50-meter stretch where Maier was able to claim another win over Knee. However, Knee was still all smiles 10 minutes after his race.

“I’m excited,” the second-year cross-country runner said. “I’m gradually getting faster and faster.”

Knee finished in eighth place with a time of 18:22.6, 1.4 seconds behind sixth-place Maier.

“I was behind (Maier) by about 10 seconds throughout the race, but going into the race, he’s always the guy I want to pace myself with because him and I are pretty similar,” Knee said.

“(Knee has) been with me this whole season,” Maier said. “He hasn’t quite beat me yet, but we kind of use each other throughout the race.”

Maier said he was happy with his time of 18:21.2 considering the muddy, sunken-in conditions.

“I’m really working on keeping a positive attitude and continuing to look forward and pass people throughout the race,” Maier said.

Maier may have bested Knee in the individual standings, but Knee’s Cardinal team beat out Maier’s by two points to earn a fourth-place finish.

“Cross-country has only gotten better,” Knee said when asked about his team’s performance. “The team is amazing; they’re probably the most supportive people I’ve ever met. Everybody’s parents, the people watching, they’re always cheering me on and it’s a great feeling. I’m so happy I joined last year.”

The Elmwood/Plum City boys were led by Austin Bartz who finished in 38th place with a time of 20:08.7.

Ellsworth and Prescott will continue their seasons on Saturday, Oct. 5, at New Richmond’s invitational, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EPC will continue its season in Amery at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Spring Valley is off until Thursday, Oct. 10, when it joins EPC at Eleva-Strum’s 4 p.m. meet.



