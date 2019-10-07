Saturday marked the first rainy and muddy race of the season for the Hudson cross country teams and they responded well with girls placing second and the boys third on the same course that will host the WIAA Division 1 sectional later this month in New Richmond.

The Raiders swept the individual titles with Rachel Ball winning the girls’ race with a time of 20 minutes, 30 seconds and Noah Lundeen taking the boys’ title in 17:27.

Menomonie edged Hudson by two points for the girls’ team title with a score of 44 while St. Croix Central took the boys’ title with 66. Host New Richmond was second with 69 and Hudson took third with 73.

Anthony Weeks was right behind Lundeen in the boys’ race with a second place time of 17:55 while Jack Lewis was the third Raider finisher, in 15th place overall, in 19:32. Connor Faust finished 27th in 20:10 and John Hambleton was right behind in 28th place in 20:12 to round out the Raider boys’ scoring.

“It would have been more enjoyable for the boys if the air temperature would have been in the low 80’s but it was not,” head coach Don Krupa said.

Dylan Hay finished 38th for the boys in 20:57 and Jack Olson was 41st in 21:02.

Alicia Belany gave Hudson two of the top three finishers in the girls race with a third place time of 21:03 while Emma Filipiak took sixth in 21:35, Manon Field placed 12th in 22:11 and Ella Young was 24th in 23:45. Elizabeth Bond finished 32nd in 24:39 and Jenna Timmerman was 37th in 25:31.

This Saturday, Oct. 12, the Raiders will compete in their final meet of the regular season at the Eau Claire Memorial Invitational at Eau Claire’s South Middle School. They’ll return to Eau Claire for the Big Rivers Conference Championships Saturday, Oct. 19.

The WIAA Division 1 Sectional will be held in New Richmond Saturday, Oct. 26.