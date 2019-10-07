The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon benefitted from a break in the weather on Sunday. With the rain subsiding, 6,736 runners participated in this year’s marathon.
Dominic Ondoro of Santa Fe, N.M. was the overall champion, finishing in 2:12.23. Julia Kohnen of Florissant, Mo., was the top female finisher in a time of 2:31.29.
Gary Simon of Emerald was the top finisher among St. Croix County runners. His time was in 3:06.14.
There were more than 10,000 runners who competed in the Medtronic TC 10-mile run on Saturday. Annie Frisbie was the top area finisher in 54:00. She was less than a minute behind the top female finisher in the race.
Here is a list of the area finishers in the 2019 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon:
Gary Simon M 51 Emerald 3:06.14
Erica Carlson F 33 Hudson 3:15.09
Mike Brown M 32 Hudson 3:24.09
Brad Parnell M 43 Somerset 3:26.00
Nicholas Lund M 27 Hudson 3:26.53
Josh Rustin M 38 Hudson 3:28.20
Martin Biel M 55 River Falls 3:30.01
Rodney Price M 32 Roberts 3:33.15
Samuel Kiecker M 18 Hudson 3:39.19
Donna Pittman F 59 Hudson 3:55.16
Hiroko Nagai F 52 Hudson 3:57.40
Walter Cranston M 21 River Falls 3:58.28
Daniel Hetchler M 53 River Falls 3:58.57
Martin Morud M 36 Somerset 3:59.15
Lily Jilk F 25 River Falls 3:59.57
Ross Jilk M 54 River Falls 3:59.57
Christina Letellier F 27 Hudson 4:02.14
Samuel Glade M 23 Hudson 4:04.41
Aaron Swanson M 41 Hudson 4:06.57
Luke Eichten M 39 River Falls 4:07.45
Joseph Evans M 62 New Richmond 4:10.04
Ali Wieckowicz-Goodnature F 39 Hammond 4:10.36
Chris Swenke M 49 Hudson 4:11.36
Laurie Stein F 49 Hudson 4:12.11
Amy Miller F 43 Hudson 4:12.44
Stephen Kennedy M 50 Hudson 4:14.12
Alishia Kirby F 29 Hudson 4:16.57
Madison Belland F 22 Hudson 4:17.24
Will Penton M 29 River Falls 4:18.37
Kc Heller F 35 Houlton 4:19.15
Denni Cisewski F 27 Hudson 4:22.16
Paul Steele M 29 Hudson 4:23.05
Mary Biel F 54 River Falls 4:25.27
Aaron Green M 31 River Falls 4:25.59
Jennifer Czischke F 37 Somerset 4:26.06
Rebecca Schaar F 29 Hudson 4:29.48
Rose Smith F 24 Hudson 4:30.16
Bryan Brettin M 43 Hudson 4:34.44
Heather Kell F 35 Hudson 4:37.41
Jeanne Kinney F 46 Hudson 4:43.04
Nicole Boucher F 46 Hudson 4:50.58 p1
Katrina Loy F 39 River Falls 4:56.41
Noah McGurran-Hanson M 23 Hudson 5:00.05
Lori Sharretts F 48 Hudson 5:00.51
Dewain Wasson M 57 Hudson 5:02.23
Kelsey Parnell F 27 Somerset 5:08.20
Helen Laroue F 37 Houlton 5:13.08
Brandy Anderson F 46 New Richmond 5:15.53
Mya Henk F 37 Hudson 5:19.43
Gary Schram M 59 Hammond 5:21.23
Steve Schroeder M 77 River Falls 5:24.29
Pia Freeman F 37 Hudson 5:26.02
Eric Scholz M 33 River Falls 5:32.13
Maureen Ash F 62 River Falls 5:46.27
Andrew Kinney M 52 New Richmond 5:51.28
Rebecca Cunningham F 45 River Falls 5:52.38
Alexis Urban F 34 Hudson 5:54.43
Haroldo Cazeao M 49 Hudson 5:57.04
Janell Lundgren F 41 Hudson 5:5935
Megan Edwards F 34 New Richmond 6:05.00
Here is a list of the area finishers in the 2019 Medtronic Twin Cities 10-mile run:
Annie Frisbie F 22 River Falls 54.00
Shad Gausmann M 31 Hudson 1:01.46
Erin Wetzstein F 23 Hudson 1:03.00
McKenzie Kelly Klitz F 28 New Richmond 1:04.43
Nick Stenske M 27 Hudson 1:07.11
Erik Anderson M 33 New Richmond 1:07.24
Kevin Grabau M 53 Hudson 1:07.39
Heather Meyers F 41 Hudson 1:09.09
Dan Wells M 58 New Richmond 1:09.39
Jake Brickner M 32 Hudson 1:12.40
Brian Burns M 46 New Richmond 1:13.28
Jill Hatch F 43 Hudson 1:15.01
Michael Fecht M 61 River Falls 1:16.50
Drew Klinkhamer M 13 Roberts 1:18.36
Stacy Klinkhamer F 42 Roberts 1:19.08
Derek Widner M 43 River Falls 1:20.08
Stephanie Little F 25 Hudson 1:20.12
Kesha Marson F 37 New Richmond 1:20.32
Tera Busker F 40 Roberts 1:21.00
Rebecca Bostow F 36 New Richmond 1:21.07
Sara Rogers F 38 New Richmond 1:23.11
Brant Luehman M 32 New Richmond 1:23.51
Tyler Kirk M 22 Hudson 1:24.18
Susan Frye F 49 Hudson 1:24.33
Joan Ramquist F 55 River Falls 1:24.37
Nanette Hanson F 44 Hudson 1:25.35
Talia George F 36 Hudson 1:25.37
Shantina Swanson F 33 River Falls 1:25.56
Rob Wilson M 49 New Richmond 1:26.08
Luke Busker M 39 Roberts 1:29.17
Jeffrey Larsen M 58 Hudson 1:29.53
Mara Shepherd F 41 River Falls 1:29.57
Rachelle Hauan F 34 Hudson 1:29.57
Nancy Doar F 57 New Richmond 1:30.35
Jamie Olson F 54 Hudson 1:31.19
Mark Olson M 58 Hudson 1:31.19
Miranda O'Flanagan F 32 New Richmond 1:31.28
Connor Fall M 14 Hudson 1:31.57
Kristin Wolf F 39 Hudson 1:32.03
Leah Booth F 37 Hudson 1:32.20
Robert Darragh M 50 Hudson 1:32.44
Alissa Sanford F 37 River Falls 1:33.14
Melissa Bell F 37 Somerset 1:33.18
Richard Lindus M 42 Deer Park 1:33.23
Marshall Agrey M 39 Hudson 1:33.25
Laura Jones F 36 Hudson 1:33.31
Brad Hetland M 52 Hudson 1:33.42
Scott Vandenbark M 42 Hudson 1:33.47
Nicole Strohkirch F 35 Hudson 1:34.24
Bill Knutson M 48 New Richmond 1:35.00
Lori Jarchow F 43 New Richmond 1:35.01
Jamie Knutson F 45 New Richmond 1:35.01
Kristina Koenings F 41 Hudson 1:35.13
Laura Schwartz F 38 River Falls 1:35.15
Erin Vandenbark F 43 Hudson 1:36.31
Malinda Lansfeldt F 52 Hudson 1:36.32
Samantha Nolan F 45 New Richmond 1:36.49
Ryan Logan M 53 Hudson 1:36.49
Elizabeth Perry F 14 New Richmond 1:36.53
Rick Nelson M 63 Deer Park 1:36.55
Karen Utzman F 54 New Richmond 1:36.55
Seth Rasmussen M 27 Hudson 1:37.10
Amy Bakke F 47 New Richmond 1:37.13
Staci Lindus F 39 Roberts 1:37.37
Sarah Sirek F 34 Hudson 1:38.00
Elizabeth Schoenknecht F 43 Hudson 1:38.11
Stephanie Anderson F 43 Somerset 1:38.37
Kristine Bodenburg F 38 River Falls 1:38.58
Susan Johnson F 43 New Richmond 1:39.47
Erin Fredericks F 38 Hammond 1:40.02
Trevor Larson M 31 Hudson 1:40.10
Kathie Struemke F 49 Somerset 1:40.25
Heather Bratulich F 44 Hudson 1:40.28
Chelsea Larson F 32 Hudson 1:40.30
Jodi Gibson F 37 New Richmond 1:40.36
Travis Gibson M 42 New Richmond 1:40.36
Avery Beskar F 12 New Richmond 1:40.51
Nicole Haverly F 33 Hudson 1:41.01
Jessica Lemay F 37 New Richmond 1:41.02
Stacy Springer F 55 Hudson 1:41.03
Lisa Thompson F 58 River Falls 1:42.21
Liz Preusser F 35 Hudson 1:42.26
Fafani Weinzierl F 44 River Falls 1:42.38
Milton Cardoso M 59 Hudson 1:42.59
Kara Hale F 47 Somerset 1:43.14
Jason Bahneman M 39 New Richmond 1:43.14
Thomas Johnston M 37 Hudson 1:43.15
Erin Jones F 37 Hudson 1:43.35
Kendra Ryder F 50 Hudson 1:43.52
Denise Leighty F 51 Hudson 1:44.23
Deanne Grider F 42 Hudson 1:44.52
Kurt Hubbard M 40 New Richmond 1:44.54
Jennifer Black F 34 Hudson 1:45.18
Jennifer Higgins F 39 New Richmond 1:45.20
Jeremy Rose M 42 New Richmond 1:45.21
Michael Nowotny M 55 River Falls 1:45.23
Amy Pals F 40 Hudson 1:45.46
Nic Peterson M 40 Hudson 1:46.00
Jackie Kumm F 49 New Richmond 1:46.16
Erin Frank F 41 Hudson 1:46.18
Ryah Hofbauer F 40 Hudson 1:46.24
Mike Thompson M 58 River Falls 1:46.36
Kim Fischer F 34 River Falls 1:46.41
Elisabeth Haroldson F 38 Hudson 1:46.53
Jerrick Krueger M 40 Hudson 1:47.08
Katy Moritz Bloor F 39 Hudson 1:47.22
Leah Wahlberg F 40 Hudson 1:47.22
Nancy Wucherpfennig F 66 Hudson 1:47.33
Kathryn Schulte F 52 Hudson 1:47.42
Theresa Faustini F 45 River Falls 1:47.50
Angie Sie F 40 Roberts 1:48.06
Rachel Hart F 47 Hudson 1:48.15
Victoria Losinski F 38 River Falls 1:48.18
Jennifer Rother F 42 Hudson 1:49.11
Patricia Meagher F 50 Hudson 1:50.11
Nubia Silva F 29 New Richmond 1:50.17
Jennifer Fletch F 40 Hudson 1:50.22
Megan Jourdan F 37 New Richmond 1:50.23
Eric Kaufmann M 31 Hudson 1:51.09
Amy Emmons F 49 Hudson 1:52.31
Lisa Montpetit F 48 Hudson 1:52.40
Jonathan Holger M 31 Emerald 1:53.21
Lisa Rhoades F 38 Hudson 1:54.44
Melanie Leslie F 31 Hudson 1:55.01
Rebecca Jacobi F 44 Hudson 1:55.02
Lisa Wilt F 43 Hudson 1:55.03
Dorinda Lambrecht F 54 New Richmond 1:55.32
Tracy Peterson F 48 River Falls 1:55.43
Cory Whipkey M 43 River Falls 1:55.55
Jaime Breymeier F 43 New Richmond 1:57.09
Kaitlin Williams F 34 River Falls 1:59.03
Alex Shores M 34 River Falls 2:00.14
Heather Lorenz F 36 Hudson 2:00.51
Jennifer Johnston F 35 New Richmond 2:01.35
Danielle Filkins F 24 River Falls 2:02.04
Jill Wells F 45 River Falls 2:02.48
Shannon Herbert F 42 Hudson 2:02.52
Jeni Jambor F 37 New Richmond 2:03.03
Kariann Leier F 41 River Falls 2:04.08
Scott Everson M 55 Hudson 2:04.13
Jill Jarchow F 37 New Richmond 2:04.44
Abbie Knepper F 21 Hudson 2:04.53
Angie Conroy F 42 New Richmond 2:05.32
Mary Brunner F 39 New Richmond 2:05.37
Cylar Johnson F 18 Somerset 2:06.18
Diane Odeen F 59 River Falls 2:06.25
Monica Elliott F 59 River Falls 2:06.28
Tekalign Yohannes M 45 River Falls 2:06.43
Lisa Knepper F 47 Hudson 2:06.52
Heidi Smith F 39 Hammond 2:08.02
Amanda Kaufmann F 29 Hudson 2:09.11
Abby Gillette F 28 Hudson 2:10.27
Angela King F 33 New Richmond 2:10.31
Tracey Bishop F 50 Hudson 2:11.01
Kimberly Ball F 57 Hudson 2:11.02
Christy Lee F 46 Hudson 2:11.03
Amanda Hudak F 42 Hudson 2:11.48
Kathleen Booth F 57 Roberts 2:12.21
Jennifer Hesselink F 46 New Richmond 2:13.56
Parul Patel F 40 River Falls 2:16.16
Kacie Lindus F 31 Deer Park 2:19.30
Brittany Munger F 36 River Falls 2:21.45
Edward Vlack M 70 River Falls 2:27.02
Erin Shypulski F 38 New Richmond 2:27.16
Andrew Page M 32 River Falls 2:28.44
Jill Beskar F 37 New Richmond 2:37.42