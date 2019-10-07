The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon benefitted from a break in the weather on Sunday. With the rain subsiding, 6,736 runners participated in this year’s marathon.

Dominic Ondoro of Santa Fe, N.M. was the overall champion, finishing in 2:12.23. Julia Kohnen of Florissant, Mo., was the top female finisher in a time of 2:31.29.

Gary Simon of Emerald was the top finisher among St. Croix County runners. His time was in 3:06.14.

There were more than 10,000 runners who competed in the Medtronic TC 10-mile run on Saturday. Annie Frisbie was the top area finisher in 54:00. She was less than a minute behind the top female finisher in the race.





Here is a list of the area finishers in the 2019 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon:

Gary Simon M 51 Emerald 3:06.14

Erica Carlson F 33 Hudson 3:15.09

Mike Brown M 32 Hudson 3:24.09

Brad Parnell M 43 Somerset 3:26.00

Nicholas Lund M 27 Hudson 3:26.53

Josh Rustin M 38 Hudson 3:28.20

Martin Biel M 55 River Falls 3:30.01

Rodney Price M 32 Roberts 3:33.15

Samuel Kiecker M 18 Hudson 3:39.19

Donna Pittman F 59 Hudson 3:55.16

Hiroko Nagai F 52 Hudson 3:57.40

Walter Cranston M 21 River Falls 3:58.28

Daniel Hetchler M 53 River Falls 3:58.57

Martin Morud M 36 Somerset 3:59.15

Lily Jilk F 25 River Falls 3:59.57

Ross Jilk M 54 River Falls 3:59.57

Christina Letellier F 27 Hudson 4:02.14

Samuel Glade M 23 Hudson 4:04.41

Aaron Swanson M 41 Hudson 4:06.57

Luke Eichten M 39 River Falls 4:07.45

Joseph Evans M 62 New Richmond 4:10.04

Ali Wieckowicz-Goodnature F 39 Hammond 4:10.36

Chris Swenke M 49 Hudson 4:11.36

Laurie Stein F 49 Hudson 4:12.11

Amy Miller F 43 Hudson 4:12.44

Stephen Kennedy M 50 Hudson 4:14.12

Alishia Kirby F 29 Hudson 4:16.57

Madison Belland F 22 Hudson 4:17.24

Will Penton M 29 River Falls 4:18.37

Kc Heller F 35 Houlton 4:19.15

Denni Cisewski F 27 Hudson 4:22.16

Paul Steele M 29 Hudson 4:23.05

Mary Biel F 54 River Falls 4:25.27

Aaron Green M 31 River Falls 4:25.59

Jennifer Czischke F 37 Somerset 4:26.06

Rebecca Schaar F 29 Hudson 4:29.48

Rose Smith F 24 Hudson 4:30.16

Bryan Brettin M 43 Hudson 4:34.44

Heather Kell F 35 Hudson 4:37.41

Jeanne Kinney F 46 Hudson 4:43.04

Nicole Boucher F 46 Hudson 4:50.58 p1

Katrina Loy F 39 River Falls 4:56.41

Noah McGurran-Hanson M 23 Hudson 5:00.05

Lori Sharretts F 48 Hudson 5:00.51

Dewain Wasson M 57 Hudson 5:02.23

Kelsey Parnell F 27 Somerset 5:08.20

Helen Laroue F 37 Houlton 5:13.08

Brandy Anderson F 46 New Richmond 5:15.53

Mya Henk F 37 Hudson 5:19.43

Gary Schram M 59 Hammond 5:21.23

Steve Schroeder M 77 River Falls 5:24.29

Pia Freeman F 37 Hudson 5:26.02

Eric Scholz M 33 River Falls 5:32.13

Maureen Ash F 62 River Falls 5:46.27

Andrew Kinney M 52 New Richmond 5:51.28

Rebecca Cunningham F 45 River Falls 5:52.38

Alexis Urban F 34 Hudson 5:54.43

Haroldo Cazeao M 49 Hudson 5:57.04

Janell Lundgren F 41 Hudson 5:5935

Megan Edwards F 34 New Richmond 6:05.00





Here is a list of the area finishers in the 2019 Medtronic Twin Cities 10-mile run:

Annie Frisbie F 22 River Falls 54.00

Shad Gausmann M 31 Hudson 1:01.46

Erin Wetzstein F 23 Hudson 1:03.00

McKenzie Kelly Klitz F 28 New Richmond 1:04.43

Nick Stenske M 27 Hudson 1:07.11

Erik Anderson M 33 New Richmond 1:07.24

Kevin Grabau M 53 Hudson 1:07.39

Heather Meyers F 41 Hudson 1:09.09

Dan Wells M 58 New Richmond 1:09.39

Jake Brickner M 32 Hudson 1:12.40

Brian Burns M 46 New Richmond 1:13.28

Jill Hatch F 43 Hudson 1:15.01

Michael Fecht M 61 River Falls 1:16.50

Drew Klinkhamer M 13 Roberts 1:18.36

Stacy Klinkhamer F 42 Roberts 1:19.08

Derek Widner M 43 River Falls 1:20.08

Stephanie Little F 25 Hudson 1:20.12

Kesha Marson F 37 New Richmond 1:20.32

Tera Busker F 40 Roberts 1:21.00

Rebecca Bostow F 36 New Richmond 1:21.07

Sara Rogers F 38 New Richmond 1:23.11

Brant Luehman M 32 New Richmond 1:23.51

Tyler Kirk M 22 Hudson 1:24.18

Susan Frye F 49 Hudson 1:24.33

Joan Ramquist F 55 River Falls 1:24.37

Nanette Hanson F 44 Hudson 1:25.35

Talia George F 36 Hudson 1:25.37

Shantina Swanson F 33 River Falls 1:25.56

Rob Wilson M 49 New Richmond 1:26.08

Luke Busker M 39 Roberts 1:29.17

Jeffrey Larsen M 58 Hudson 1:29.53

Mara Shepherd F 41 River Falls 1:29.57

Rachelle Hauan F 34 Hudson 1:29.57

Nancy Doar F 57 New Richmond 1:30.35

Jamie Olson F 54 Hudson 1:31.19

Mark Olson M 58 Hudson 1:31.19

Miranda O'Flanagan F 32 New Richmond 1:31.28

Connor Fall M 14 Hudson 1:31.57

Kristin Wolf F 39 Hudson 1:32.03

Leah Booth F 37 Hudson 1:32.20

Robert Darragh M 50 Hudson 1:32.44

Alissa Sanford F 37 River Falls 1:33.14

Melissa Bell F 37 Somerset 1:33.18

Richard Lindus M 42 Deer Park 1:33.23

Marshall Agrey M 39 Hudson 1:33.25

Laura Jones F 36 Hudson 1:33.31

Brad Hetland M 52 Hudson 1:33.42

Scott Vandenbark M 42 Hudson 1:33.47

Nicole Strohkirch F 35 Hudson 1:34.24

Bill Knutson M 48 New Richmond 1:35.00

Lori Jarchow F 43 New Richmond 1:35.01

Jamie Knutson F 45 New Richmond 1:35.01

Kristina Koenings F 41 Hudson 1:35.13

Laura Schwartz F 38 River Falls 1:35.15

Erin Vandenbark F 43 Hudson 1:36.31

Malinda Lansfeldt F 52 Hudson 1:36.32

Samantha Nolan F 45 New Richmond 1:36.49

Ryan Logan M 53 Hudson 1:36.49

Elizabeth Perry F 14 New Richmond 1:36.53

Rick Nelson M 63 Deer Park 1:36.55

Karen Utzman F 54 New Richmond 1:36.55

Seth Rasmussen M 27 Hudson 1:37.10

Amy Bakke F 47 New Richmond 1:37.13

Staci Lindus F 39 Roberts 1:37.37

Sarah Sirek F 34 Hudson 1:38.00

Elizabeth Schoenknecht F 43 Hudson 1:38.11

Stephanie Anderson F 43 Somerset 1:38.37

Kristine Bodenburg F 38 River Falls 1:38.58

Susan Johnson F 43 New Richmond 1:39.47

Erin Fredericks F 38 Hammond 1:40.02

Trevor Larson M 31 Hudson 1:40.10

Kathie Struemke F 49 Somerset 1:40.25

Heather Bratulich F 44 Hudson 1:40.28

Chelsea Larson F 32 Hudson 1:40.30

Jodi Gibson F 37 New Richmond 1:40.36

Travis Gibson M 42 New Richmond 1:40.36

Avery Beskar F 12 New Richmond 1:40.51

Nicole Haverly F 33 Hudson 1:41.01

Jessica Lemay F 37 New Richmond 1:41.02

Stacy Springer F 55 Hudson 1:41.03

Lisa Thompson F 58 River Falls 1:42.21

Liz Preusser F 35 Hudson 1:42.26

Fafani Weinzierl F 44 River Falls 1:42.38

Milton Cardoso M 59 Hudson 1:42.59

Kara Hale F 47 Somerset 1:43.14

Jason Bahneman M 39 New Richmond 1:43.14

Thomas Johnston M 37 Hudson 1:43.15

Erin Jones F 37 Hudson 1:43.35

Kendra Ryder F 50 Hudson 1:43.52

Denise Leighty F 51 Hudson 1:44.23

Deanne Grider F 42 Hudson 1:44.52

Kurt Hubbard M 40 New Richmond 1:44.54

Jennifer Black F 34 Hudson 1:45.18

Jennifer Higgins F 39 New Richmond 1:45.20

Jeremy Rose M 42 New Richmond 1:45.21

Michael Nowotny M 55 River Falls 1:45.23

Amy Pals F 40 Hudson 1:45.46

Nic Peterson M 40 Hudson 1:46.00

Jackie Kumm F 49 New Richmond 1:46.16

Erin Frank F 41 Hudson 1:46.18

Ryah Hofbauer F 40 Hudson 1:46.24

Mike Thompson M 58 River Falls 1:46.36

Kim Fischer F 34 River Falls 1:46.41

Elisabeth Haroldson F 38 Hudson 1:46.53

Jerrick Krueger M 40 Hudson 1:47.08

Katy Moritz Bloor F 39 Hudson 1:47.22

Leah Wahlberg F 40 Hudson 1:47.22

Nancy Wucherpfennig F 66 Hudson 1:47.33

Kathryn Schulte F 52 Hudson 1:47.42

Theresa Faustini F 45 River Falls 1:47.50

Angie Sie F 40 Roberts 1:48.06

Rachel Hart F 47 Hudson 1:48.15

Victoria Losinski F 38 River Falls 1:48.18

Jennifer Rother F 42 Hudson 1:49.11

Patricia Meagher F 50 Hudson 1:50.11

Nubia Silva F 29 New Richmond 1:50.17

Jennifer Fletch F 40 Hudson 1:50.22

Megan Jourdan F 37 New Richmond 1:50.23

Eric Kaufmann M 31 Hudson 1:51.09

Amy Emmons F 49 Hudson 1:52.31

Lisa Montpetit F 48 Hudson 1:52.40

Jonathan Holger M 31 Emerald 1:53.21

Lisa Rhoades F 38 Hudson 1:54.44

Melanie Leslie F 31 Hudson 1:55.01

Rebecca Jacobi F 44 Hudson 1:55.02

Lisa Wilt F 43 Hudson 1:55.03

Dorinda Lambrecht F 54 New Richmond 1:55.32

Tracy Peterson F 48 River Falls 1:55.43

Cory Whipkey M 43 River Falls 1:55.55

Jaime Breymeier F 43 New Richmond 1:57.09

Kaitlin Williams F 34 River Falls 1:59.03

Alex Shores M 34 River Falls 2:00.14

Heather Lorenz F 36 Hudson 2:00.51

Jennifer Johnston F 35 New Richmond 2:01.35

Danielle Filkins F 24 River Falls 2:02.04

Jill Wells F 45 River Falls 2:02.48

Shannon Herbert F 42 Hudson 2:02.52

Jeni Jambor F 37 New Richmond 2:03.03

Kariann Leier F 41 River Falls 2:04.08

Scott Everson M 55 Hudson 2:04.13

Jill Jarchow F 37 New Richmond 2:04.44

Abbie Knepper F 21 Hudson 2:04.53

Angie Conroy F 42 New Richmond 2:05.32

Mary Brunner F 39 New Richmond 2:05.37

Cylar Johnson F 18 Somerset 2:06.18

Diane Odeen F 59 River Falls 2:06.25

Monica Elliott F 59 River Falls 2:06.28

Tekalign Yohannes M 45 River Falls 2:06.43

Lisa Knepper F 47 Hudson 2:06.52

Heidi Smith F 39 Hammond 2:08.02

Amanda Kaufmann F 29 Hudson 2:09.11

Abby Gillette F 28 Hudson 2:10.27

Angela King F 33 New Richmond 2:10.31

Tracey Bishop F 50 Hudson 2:11.01

Kimberly Ball F 57 Hudson 2:11.02

Christy Lee F 46 Hudson 2:11.03

Amanda Hudak F 42 Hudson 2:11.48

Kathleen Booth F 57 Roberts 2:12.21

Jennifer Hesselink F 46 New Richmond 2:13.56

Parul Patel F 40 River Falls 2:16.16

Kacie Lindus F 31 Deer Park 2:19.30

Brittany Munger F 36 River Falls 2:21.45

Edward Vlack M 70 River Falls 2:27.02

Erin Shypulski F 38 New Richmond 2:27.16

Andrew Page M 32 River Falls 2:28.44

Jill Beskar F 37 New Richmond 2:37.42