The Ellsworth boys’ cross-country team continues to impress as the 2019 regular season winds down.

The Panthers added a first-place team finish to their list of accomplishments on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Black River Falls Invitational held at Skyline Golf Course, which the Panthers consider to be one of the most challenging courses they compete on.

The Panthers’ top five runners finished 15th or better and were led by Charlie Stuhl and Addison Peters who finished in fifth and sixth place. Stuhl completed his 5k in 17 minutes, 48.7 seconds for a fifth-place finish, and Peters came in 0.4 seconds behind him. The two Panther leaders recorded average mile times of 5:45.

The top five Panther runners ran within one minute of each other and recorded 48 team points, which gave them a four-point edge over second-place West Salem.

The Ellsworth girls earned a seventh-place finish at the nine-team meet and were led by Sophie Vogel who continues to improve as the postseason nears. Vogel finished her 5k in 23:31.0, which was a 28.1-second improvement from her race in Spring Valley on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Knee breaks 18 minutes in Prescott’s second-place finish

The Prescott Cardinals boys’ cross-country team earned a second-place finish at the Amery Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and were boosted by senior Zach Knee’s seventh-place finish.

Knee broke 18 minutes by completing his 5k in 17:39.62. His Tuesday 5k time was nearly a two-minute improvement from his performance at New Richmond’s invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Cardinal boys ran with a spread of 1:35, and their top five runners finished within the top 35 of the 98-runner race. The Prescott boys’ second-place finish came after they recorded a team score of 107, but they finished 70 points behind the first-place Elk Mound team.

The Elmwood/Plum City three-member boys’ team also competed in Amery on Tuesday and were led by junior Austin Bartz who recorded a 5k time of 19:35.09.

The Prescott girls placed fourth at the 13-team meet and were once again led by senior Megan Gilles who came in at 22:31.70 for a 15th-place finish. Gilles’ teammate Ellie Groskopf was the next runner to cross the finish line, and she did so at 22:44.62.

The EPC girls were well represented by freshman Rylynn Yoder and senior Kendra Kern who crossed the finish line within two seconds of each other. Yoder came in at 23:49.33 for a 35th-place finish, and Kern followed behind her at 23:51.02.

Glenwood City won the girls’ meet with a low score of 37.



