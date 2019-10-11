The Spring Valley Cardinals are peaking at the right time.

The Cardinals earned two first-place team finishes and two second-place individual finishes at the six-team Eleva-Strum Invite on Thursday, Oct. 10, one week before their Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet.

The Cardinal boys finished with 37 team points to defeat Augusta by six points and were led by sophomore Charlie Maier who placed second overall with a time of 17 minutes, 30.98 seconds.

Maier’s next four teammates finished within two minutes of him and all placed 14th or better.

The Cardinal girls added to Spring Valley’s excitement by replicating the boys’ results. The Cardinals recorded 39 team points and defeated Augusta by seven points.

Lydia Hannack led the girls’ team with a second-place finish and 5k time of 22:26.63. Katherine Dieckman, Claire Anderson and Grace Webb finished within the top 10, and Kari Hybben rounded out the varsity five with a 15th-place finish and time of 25:21.08.

The Cardinals will now prepare for the DSC meet, which they will host on their own course on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 4:15 p.m.



