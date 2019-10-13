The Hastings Raiders cross-country teams competed at the Simley Invite in Inver Grove Heights on Thursday, Oct. 10, and both the boys and girls finished second. The Raider boys took second with 56 points out of nine teams behind Nova Classical Academy, while the Hastings girls’ were also second out of four teams with 48 points, also behind Nova Classical. Junior Linnea Urban won the girls’ two-mile race and three Raider girls placed in the top-10 while five of the Hastings boys finished from ninth to 14th.

The five Raiders boys who finished within a range of six spots were all within 15 seconds of each other and the top four were separated by only just over three seconds. Junior Nolan Myers took ninth with a time of 11 minutes, 55.70 seconds, followed by sophomore Tyler Bushinski who finished 10th in 11:57.10 and senior Luke Harris who placed 11th (11:58.30). Sophomore Thomas Siebenaler was 12th with a time of 11:58.80, junior Evan McGinnis finished 14th in 12:10.70 and sophomore Alexander Smith placed 19th (12:20.30). Right behind Smith was senior William Jensen in 20th with a time of 12:21.60.

Urban won the girls’ race by 12 seconds with a time of 14:00.30, eighth grader Genevieve Lawson finished sixth in 14:26.80 and fellow eighth grader Jordyn Doughty placed ninth (14:48.30). Another eighth grader -- Elise Atkins -- took 16th with a time of 15:15.40, seventh grader Carlee Kordosky finished 22nd in 15:44.90 and junior Brooke Erickson placed 24th (16:01.40).

Hastings has just one meet left before sections, the Metro East Conference championships at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park, on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Section 1AA meet is in Owatonna on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Brooktree Golf Course.