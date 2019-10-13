Running against some of the best competition in western Wisconsin was the best preparation the New Richmond cross-country teams could ask for.

The Tigers ran at the Old Abe Invitational on Saturday, hosted by Eau Claire Memorial. The Tiger boys placed second in their half of the meet and the Tiger girls placed sixth.

Tiger coach Beth Kelly declared the team ready for Thursday’s Middle Border Conference meet, which will be run Thursday at Somerset.

“We probably ran our best team race so far for the boys and the girls,” Kelly said.

The Tiger boys finished behind an extremely strong River Falls team. They edged Eau Claire Memorial by one point for second place. Junior Cale Bishop continues to be one of the most consistent runners in the area, leading the Tigers with a sixth-place finish. Max Blader and Tyler Harris placed 11th and 13th, three seconds apart.

Kelly said the biggest reason for the success for the boys was the progress made by the fourth and fifth runners, Landon Carney and Chase Chiarle. Carney finished in under 18 minutes, placing 42nd. Chiarle placed 49th in 18:03.

Kelly said the boys have set a goal of winning the MBC championship, something the boys team hasn’t accomplished since 2015. She said Osceola and St. Croix Central also bring formidable teams into the race.

“It doesn’t matter what’s on paper, it’s what you do that day,” Kelly said.

The Tiger girls are defending MBC champions. Kelly said Osceola has built an outstanding team that will push the Tigers to the limit.

“I hope everyone runs as well as they can and everyone ends on a positive note,” she said.

The Tigers were led at Eau Claire by freshman Anna Fitzgerald, who placed 24th. Willa Rogers placed 28th and senior Erika Emerson placed 32nd, missing her personal best time by a few seconds. Kayla Harris placed 34th and Colette Harrold was 44th.

Kelly said Fitzgerald struggled a bit to reach her goals in this race, but that all of the other girls picked up their performances a notch.