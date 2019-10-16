The Somerset runners and the Somerset course is ready to host the 2019 Middle Border Conference Cross-Country Meet this Thursday.

The Somerset course was rather chewed up during the rain-drenched Somerset Invitational on Oct. 1. Somerset coach Abby Christensen said wetter portions of the course were dragged last week and the course will be rolled this week to help even out the terrain. She said the mostly dry forecast for the week should also help get the course ready for Thursday’s meet.

The final tuneup for the MBC meet for the Somerset runners came at the Amery Invitational last Tuesday. It was a quality showing by the Spartans, with the girls placing third among 13 teams and the boys team placing eighth.

Christensen was encouraged by the performance of the boys, saying they are making progress as they move toward the conference meet. Senior Tyler Hantsbarger and junior Zach Maitrejean ran together as Somerset’s top runners, placing 27th and 28th. Ryan Sauers, Alex DeGeest and Freddie Richert round out the Spartans’ varsity five.

“The boys ran some of their best races. Tyler broke 19 (minutes) for the first time. Eric Forsberg ran an amazing race as our sixth runner. He’s never been under 21 and he finished in 20:21,” Christensen said.

Freshman Addie Goeltl added another success to her already impressive season, winning the individual championship at Amery. She ran away from the competition, topping her nearest competitor by 25 seconds.

Goeltl is making progress time-wise. The last two races were her first under 21 minutes, winning at Amery in 20:49.

Sophomore Erin Huerta finished tenth for the Spartans. Senior Kristen Vensland and freshman Mia Olson finished together in 30th and 31st. Julianna Schimmel stepped up as the Spartans’ fifth runner, placing 42nd. Freshman Marissa German also made a big advancement as the team’s sixth runner, taking 46th.

Christensen said this effort by the girls gives her confidence heading into the conference meet, because the girls’ lineup is becoming more solid and consistent with each meet.