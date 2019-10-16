The Hastings Raiders boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams competed in the Metro East Conference championships on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and junior Linnea Urban captured her first championship for the girls. It is Urban’s third-straight conference championship in the past three sports she competed in. She won a conference championship in nordic skiing last winter, in the 1-mile during track this past spring and now for cross-country. Both teams finished third, the boys in a field of nine teams and the girls against four other schools.

Urban finished over 22 seconds ahead of the runner-up with a time of 20 minutes, 0.20 seconds. Eighth grader Skylar Little Soldier was 13th with a time of 22:04.20, fellow eighth grader Genevieve Lawson finished 20th in 23:02.10 and right behind her in 21st was sophomore Autumn Adricula (23:11.90). Eighth grader Elise Atkins took 22nd with a time of 23:12.50, fellow eighth grader Jordyn Doughty finished 24th in 23:20.90 and junior Brooke Erickson placed 26th (23:32.60).

The Raider boys were led by junior Nolan Myers, who took ninth with a time of 17:47.80. Sophomore Tyler Bushinski took 14th with a time of 17:54.40, while sophomore Thomas Siebenaler (18:02.30) and senior Luke Harris (18:06.40) finished back-to-back in 18th and 19th respectively. Senior William Jensen took 24th with a time of 18:22.20, sophomore Alexander Smith finished 34th in 18:57.80 and junior Evan McGinnis placed 51st (20:18.70).

Hastings next meet is the Section 1AA race in Owatonna at Brooktree Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 24.