The New Richmond cross-country teams gave everything they had.

Their everything earned them a championship in the boys race and a second place finish in the girls race at the 2019 Middle Border Conference Championships at Somerset on Thursday.

The Tiger boys won their first team title since 2015 by scoring 38 points, with Osceola finishing in second place with 51 points. The Tiger boys were led by juniors Cale Bishop and Max Blader, who were the champion and runner-up in the race.

New Richmond’s girls knew it would take a nearly perfect meet to catch Osceola and the Tigers nearly pulled it off. Osceola won the title with 46 points, with the Tigers in second place, six points behind the Chieftains.

The championship won by the Tiger boys has been more than a year in the making. The work ethic changed last season and through a year’s worth of effort, the boys were able to turn their team into a champion.

“They deserve it so much,” New Richmond coach Beth Kelly said of the boys’ victory. “They knew it would be hard because Osceola has a great team.”

Bishop, Blader and Tyler Harris gave the Tigers three of the top five finishers. Kelly said the team knew Osceola had excellent depth, so there was plenty of pressure on the Tigers’ fourth and fifth runners, Chase Chiarle and Landon Carney. Chiarle, a senior, ran a personal best time of 17:51 to earn 13th and Carney placed 17th. They both passed several runners in the final mile of race to make sure the Tigers were in a position to win.

The trio of Bishop, Harris and Blader joined 2018 Tiger senior Max Fore in making a higher dedication to running last year. Bishop has become incredibly dedicated in the detail he follows to make himself a better runner.

“The Cale of today tooks very different from a year and a-half ago,” Kelly said. “It’s been the dedication and putting in the quality work, the mobility, stretching, diet. He takes care of the details.”

Bishop said he’s trying to do the right things to keep improving. He credited “the overall seriousness” the boys have taken in changing the running culture.

“Last year we were kind of inconsistent. Max Fore started this and we’re keeping this up,”

Bishop said he and Blader knew they had to beat St. Croix Central’s Jakob Eggen and they passed him in the final 1,000 yards to take the top two spots.

“We didn’t care who it was (that got the individual win), we just wanted to be up there and the team to come first,” Bishop said.

The Tigers host the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet next Saturday and Bishop said the boys are hoping to continue their progress.

“I think our team has a reasonable shot (to qualify for state). That above all, it would be way more fun to make it as a team,” Bishop said.

The Tiger girls have dealt with injuries all season. Freshman Cece Deetz is out for the season, but the rest of the Tigers looked healthy and spirited in Thursday’s second place performance.

Junior Kayla Harris was one of the Tigers who was finally healthy. She made a charge in the second half of the race. She moved up to join freshman Anna Fitzgerald, with Harris placing fourth and Fitzgerald fifth. Senior Erika Emerson celebrated her 18th birthday by placing tenth. Senior Colette Harrold and juniors Willa Rogers and Barb Kling finished in a pack to take 16th, 17th and 18th.

“Our girls couldn’t have done any more,” Kelly said. “That was our best race of the season. Barb, Erika, Colette and Kayla all had their best races.”

St. Croix Ce ntr al

The 2019 meet didn’t go quite as well as the Panthers had hoped. They were hoping to repeat as MBC boys champions, but finished third with 73 points. Eggen finished third in the boys race. Cougar Holder, the 2018 MBC champion, placed seventh. Erik Collins ran 16th, with Colin Hackbarth in 22nd and Josh Burgess in 25th.

Central coach Bill Emery said he thought the boys could run better and he’s hoping to see that happen when the Panthers host the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet next Saturday.

“If we have a great race, we can beat Osceola,” Emery said. “Our goals are to extend the season, to get to the state meet.”

Emery said that if the Panther girls can get everyone healthy, he thinks they have a chance of qualifying for state as a team. The Panthers were missing two runners on Thursday and had another running hurt.

The Central girls might have the best 1-2 tandem at the Division 2 sectional in freshman Kaitlyn Carlson and junior Mya Kizer, who placed second and third at the MBC meet. Osceola freshman Rachel Ulrich won the meet in 19:21, with Carlson in second at 19:52 and Kizer in third at 20:01.

Junior Sydney Carlson was the Panthers’ third runner, placing 22nd. Seniors Liberty Grant and Kolbi Juen were the Panthers’ fourth and fifth runners, placing 35th and 40th.

Somerset

The Spartan girls were more of a factor than they’ve been in a number of years at this year’s MBC meet, placing fifth.

Leading the Somerset girls was freshman Adeline Goeltl. In the strong field of runners, she was able to take ninth place.

The girls team has developed depth this season and that showed in Thursday’s results. Sophomore Erin Huerta placed 20th, with senior Kristen Vensland in 27th. Freshman Mia Olson placed 31st and sophomore Julianna Schimmel placed 36th.

The Spartan boys weren’t able to be a major factor on their home course, placing seventh. The Spartans ran in packs. It was led by Tyler Hantsbarger and Zach Maitrejean, who placed 28th and 30th. The next pack included Ryan Sauers, Alex DeGeest and Landon Wilson, who placed 41st, 43rd and 44th.