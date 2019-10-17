Few goals have seemed too excessive for Charlie Maier throughout this cross-country season.

Maier recognized his potential early on and has continued to raise the bar for himself has the season has progressed.

On Thursday, the Spring Valley sophomore challenged himself to stick with the front pack at the Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet held on his home course, and it paid off in a sixth-place finish and All-Conference honors.

“I felt really good today,” Maier said. “I knew the people I wanted to stick with, and it worked for the most part.”

Maier stuck with Elk Mound’s Lukas Wagner and Cade Hanson for the first mile and a half of Thursday’s race, was passed by two runners on the final stretch of his 5k, but was pleased with his final time of 18 minutes, 2.5 seconds.

“I’ve had better races, but this is definitely a hillier course, and I’m happy with how it went overall,” Maier said.

Maier was also pleased with his team’s effort, which landed Spring Valley a second-place finish in the conference. The Cardinals finished with 72 team points, edged out Glenwood City by eight points, and lost to Elk Mound by 51 points.

“I was really happy with how our team did today,” Maier said. “I know some of the guys were saying that they didn’t have their best race, but I’m still happy with how we did.”

Matt Thoms and Jon Corriea also earned All-Conference honors and had strong kicks in the final 50-meter stretch. Thoms earned a 10th-place finish with a time of 18:32.5, and Corriea followed behind in 15th place with a time of 19:00.8.

“We kind of had a plan that we had to run well here,” Maier said. “This doesn’t get us to state, but this is basically sectionals today. If we run well here, we’ll run well at sectionals.”

The Cardinals will compete at sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Boyceville’s home course — one they’ve grown familiar with.

“It’s a pretty flat course and we’re expecting a lot of (personal records) that day,” Maier said. “Hopefully that’ll lead us to go to state.”

Maier said his main goal is to advance to the state meet but that he’d also like to shoot for a time around 17:30 at sectionals.

Along with Maier, Thoms and Corriea, Spring Valley freshman Lydia Hannack also received All-Conference honors after finishing in 12th place with a time of 22:39.5.

“I felt good,” Hannack said after her 5k. “I was going a lot faster than I expected. In practice we worked on flags and where to be, so I was mostly just focusing on my turns.”

Like Maier, Hannack stuck with the front pack for the majority of the race, and the completed task earned her Second Team All-Conference honors.

But when asked about her accomplishment, Hannack gave the credit to her teammates.

“They’ve pushed me so much,” Hannack said. “As a freshman, they’ve made me what I am. I definitely owe a lot to them, especially Katherine.”

Spring Valley senior Katherince Dieckman finished in 23rd place with a time of 24:04.2, but Hannack said her senior leader was largely responsible for her own 12th-place finish.

“Katherine has made me such a good runner,” Hannack said. “In middle school I looked up to her and wanted to be best friends with her. She’s awesome. I’m so close with her now, and she’s pushed me so much at practice. It’s nice to have some competition.”

The Cardinal girls finished in fourth place with a team score of 107 while the conference champions, the Glenwood City Hilltoppers left Spring Valley’s home course with 26 team points.

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves girls were led by freshman Rylynn Yoder who used an impressive kick to finish in 26th place with a time of 24:26.8. The EPC boys were led by junior Austin Bartz who finished in 38th place with a time of 20:33.2.

The Cardinals and Wolves will compete at Boyceville’s sectional meet on Saturday, Oct. 26.