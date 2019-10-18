Three Pierce County athletes were named to the Middle Border Conference All-Conference Second Team after the conference cross-country meet on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Prescott’s Zach Knee and Ellsworth’s Charlie Stuhl and Addison Peters placed ninth, 12th and 14th to earn conference honors.

Knee completed the race in 17 minutes, 39.1 seconds to earn a ninth-place finish and lead the Prescott Cardinal boys to a fifth-place team finish.

Stuhl came in 10 seconds behind Knee (17:49.0) to take 12th and was followed by Peters who crossed the finish line seven seconds after Stuhl.

The Ellsworth boys finished in fourth place and ran with a spread of 1:03.6.

New Richmond’s Cale Bishop won the boys’ 5k with a time of 17:03.6, and New Richmond’s Max Blader was the race’s runner-up after crossing the finish line at 17:10.0. New Richmond accounted for three of the MBC First Team runners and won the conference title with 38 points; Ellsworth finished with 92 total points, and the Cardinals recorded 124.

Neither Prescott or Ellsworth were represented on the girls’ All-Conference list, but both teams earned strong performances from their leaders.

The Ellsworth girls were led by junior Sophie Vogel who recorded a time of 22:19.7 for a 21st-place finish. The Panther girls finished in eighth place with 208 points.

Senior Ellie Groskopf led the Prescott girls with a time of 22:48.0, which earned her a 23rd-place finish. Prescott senior Megan Gilles came in 0.3 seconds behind Groskopf to take 24th. The senior leadership led the Cardinals to 158 team points and a sixth-place finish.

Rachel Ulrich, a freshman from Osceola, won the girls’ 5k with a time of 19:21.4, and her team matched her finish by taking first with 46 team points.

The Panthers and Cardinals will compete at St. Croix Central High School on Saturday, Oct. 26, for their WIAA Division 2 sectional race. The girls’ race is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., and the boys’ will follow at 11:45 a.m.