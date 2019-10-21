Hudson’s Tony Weeks and River Falls’ Mason Shea put on quite a show in the last 200 meters of the boys’ race at the Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships Saturday, Oct. 19 in Eau Claire.

In the end, Weeks edged Shea by just over two seconds for the individual title. But it was the Wildcats who took home the team championship.

“It was a rainy day for cross country but it didn't impact us at all,” River Falls coach Kari DeLuca said. “The boys executed our racing plan perfectly.”

That plan included four Wildcats in the top nine with their fifth runner scoring a 14th place finish to give the Cats a team total of 37, far ahead of Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson, who both finished with 76 points. Eau Claire Memorial earned the tiebreaker to edge the Raiders for second place.

Hudson’s Rachel Ball took first in the girls’ race and teammate Alicia Belany was second but Menomonie outscored the Raiders by 14 points to win the team title with 49. River Falls was sixth with 146.

Weeks took the boys’ title with a time of 16 minutes, 8.3 seconds while River Falls’ Shea was second in 16:10.8, but it was neck-and-neck down the end.

“Those two were really gutting it out in the last 200 meters,” DeLuca said. “In the end Mason took second, but oh man, what a show.”

Hudson’s Noah Lundeen was right behind Shea in third place with a time of 16:14.2, while River Falls got a fifth place time of 16:22.5 from Grant Magnuson, a seventh place time of 17:00.6 from Joey Madsen, and a ninth place time of 17:12.6. Brandon Nelson rounded out the Wildcat’s scoring in 14th place with a time of 17:23.8.

“I am just so proud of this group of boys,” DeLuca said. “They consistently put in the work, they listen to our coaching staff, and they believe in themselves. It's a wonderful thing when you have a team like that.”

Hudson’s top five was rounded out by Henry Czupryna in 23rd place in 17:49.1, Jack Lewis in 24th in 17:50.9, and Conner Faust in 25th in 17:51.3.

Hudson coach Don Krupa said the Raider boys are in a crowded field of contenders to advance to state at this Saturday’s Division 1 sectional meet in New Richmond.

“The sectional meet will be more competitive with River Falls the favorite to win, followed by Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial, Onalaska and LaCrosse Central running for second place in hopes of the team making it to state,” he said.

Weeks and Lundeen earned spots on the All-BRC First Team while Shea, Magnsuon and Madsen earned first team honors for River Falls.

Ball took the girls’ individual title with a time of 19:07.2 and was joined on the All-BRC First Team by Belany, who took second in 19:29.3. Emma Filipiak was Hudson’s third finisher in 17th place in 20:03.3 and Manon Field was 21st in 20:43.2 while Ryleigh White finished 22nd in 20:48.8.

Allison Weissinger paced the River Falls girls with an eighth place time of 19:46.8 to earn a spot on the All-BRC First Team.

“She raced very smart and strong,” DeLuca said. “She put in a lot of offseason work this past winter and summer and is reaping the rewards.”

Morgan Prigge was 32nd overall for the Wildcats with a time of 21:21.2, Megdaline Weideman finished 34th in 21:31.8, Sarah Schneckenberger was 35th in 21:47.2 and Abigail Esterby placed 37th in 21:57.2.

The Division 1 sectional meet will be held this Saturday, Oct. 26, at Paperjack Elementary School in New Richmond. The girls’ race is slated for 1 p.m. with the boys’ at 1:45. The top two teams and the top five individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will advance to the WIAA State Championships Saturday November, Nov. 2, in Wisconsin Rapids.