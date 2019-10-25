The Hastings boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams competed in the Section 1AA meet on Thursday, Oct. 24, and plenty of personal records were set on both teams. The meet took place at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna, which is known for being one of the fastest courses the Raiders run during the fall. Junior Linnea Urban set a personal record by about 30 seconds and took 20th overall with a time of 19 minutes, 36.2 seconds. However, she was just over 3 seconds away from qualifying for state a year after taking 26th and being just 11 spots away from qualifying.

“I was very happy, I thought all the girls ran well, there was a lot of PRs (personal records),” head coach John Dewall said. “Linnea obviously led the course, she followed the strategy, we said be in the top-20 and just pick people off. She came down to three seconds at the end from going to state, which you don’t know that when you’re racing but it’s always hard when you’re that close. To do a 30-second PR here, best ever for her on this course, she’s very happy with that, I’m very happy with her season, I’m happy with all the girls’ seasons.”

Linnea Urban takes 20th for Hastings and narrowly misses State. pic.twitter.com/ydPYFiz9Ev — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) October 25, 2019

Urban will have one more season to try and make the state cross-country meet. She has already competed at state in nordic skiing and will also attempt to make the state track and field meet in the 1-mile run this spring.

The girls as a team finished 14th with 353 points, one point ahead of Rochester John Marshall. Following Urban was eighth grader Genevieve Lawson who took 65th with a time of 21:21.5, fellow eighth grader Skylar Little Soldier who finished 79th in 21:55.9 and another eighth grader, Jordyn Doughty (22:21.1), who placed 89th. Sophomore Autumn Adricula (22:58.4) and eighth grader Elise Atkins (22:59.6) finished back-to-back in 100th and 101st, while junior Brooke Erickson took 106th with a time of 23:15.0.

The boys took 16th as a team with 405 points. Dewall said they all outperformed the projections, but that his team peaked the week before at the Metro East Conference championships.

“If you look at the virtual meet, when you compare all the best times of the season on MileSplit, they all finished higher than they what they were projected to finish,” he said. “They all had a really good season, we definitely dropped them down for conference, faster than peaking here. Even though this is a fast course, our goal was to do the best we could at conference and just hang on for sections.”

“I was really proud of our guys, Luke Harris as a senior it’s been really fun coaching him and he’s been a really good leader, it’s just been a fun experience coaching Luke over the years,” Dewall continued. “We have Nolan (Myers), he’s always tough. Kids like Tyler Bushinski, he ran really, really well today, always fighting with Nolan throughout the whole year. It was good to see Evan McGinnis come back, Tommy Siebenaler. All of those guys have been solid all year, I’m really proud of them. (William) Jensen has had a great season and a great career with us. Overall I’m very happy with the guys too.”

Junior Nolan Myers led the Raider boys when he took 59th with a time of 17:40.0. Right behind him was sophomore Tyler Bushinski who took 60th with a time of 17:40.3, fellow sophomore Tommy Siebenaler finished 91st in 18:18.9 and senior Luke Harris (18:21.4) placed 94th. Junior Evan McGinnis took 101st with a time of 18:28.0, sophomore Alexander Smith finished 114th in 19:23.5 and right behind him was senior William Jensen (19:25.1) in 115th.