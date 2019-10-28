“The last time a boys team made it to state was 1983,” she noted. “So this is a pretty cool thing this group did.”

The Wildcats placed five runners in the top 20 in the 83-runner field, led by individual champion Mason Shea, to claim the team title at the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Sectional Saturday, Oct. 26 in New Richmond and earn their first trip to the state meet in 36 years.

DeLuca said the Cat’s goal all season has been an obvious one-- get the team to state.

“Last year we were excited to get three individuals to the state meet, but we also missed going to state as a team by three points,” DeLuca noted. “So those three points have been our motivation all season. They put in a ton of miles this past winter and summer to reach this goal. Then Mason bringing home the individual title was the cherry on top.”

Shea avenged a pair of losses to Hudson’s Tony Weeks the previous two weeks to beat Weeks by seven seconds with a winning time of 16 minutes, 13 seconds.

“Watching him come out of those woods in the lead with about 200 meters to go, and he had this big smile on his face,” DeLuca recalled. “Yeah, that’s why I love coaching, you get these awesome moments where you witness a kid realizing their full potential as an athlete.”

Shea let out a yell and pumped his fists as he crossed the finish line as he realized the magnitude of the situation.

“I’ve taken second to the guy who got second today two weeks in a row and it’s been close every time, but I felt really good today,” he said. “I felt strong the whole race.”

DeLuca said she knew Shea had it in him to win.

“To be honest I knew Mason would win this race after he got beat at conference by a second,” she said. “He is such a gamer, I knew he would do whatever was needed to get this one.”

Junior Grant Magnuson was close behind Shea in fourth place for the Cats with a time of 16:25.3 and senior Joey Madsen was 11th in 16:57.2 while senior Jason Franzwa finished 15th in 17:12.8 and junior Brandon Nelson was 19th in 17:28.3 to give the Cats a title-clinching score of 50. New Richmond was second with 92 and will join the Wildcats at state.

“Going into this meet we knew we were the strongest team based on previous meets, but we also knew anything can happen in these championship races,” DeLuca said. “We really placed the focus on racing smart and just putting in the work.”

Junior Allison Weissinger led the Wildcat girls with a 22nd place time of 20:32.8 as the Wildcats placed 10th in the 12-team field with 235 points. Onalaska won the tea title with 45 followed by Eau Claire Memorial with 71.

DeLuca said she is excited about the future of the girls’ team.

“Their attitude is in the right place and they are ready to really take off as a team,” she said. “We’re looking forward to next season.”

For Shea and Magnuson, this weekend will mark a return to the state meet after qualifying as individuals last season. Shea said he has one simple piece of advice for his teammates.

“Have fun,” he said. “Not everybody gets a chance to go to state and high school sports doesn’t last forever, so soak up all of those moments.”

The WIAA Division 1 boys’ championship race is scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2:35 p.m. at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.