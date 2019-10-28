For the first time in five years Hudson won’t have a team at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, but for the 15th straight year they’ll still have runners in the race.

Senior Rachel Ball and junior Alicia Belany will represent the Raider girls at state this weekend after finishing second and seventh, respectively, at last Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Girls Cross Country Sectional Saturday, Oct. 26, in New Richmond, while Anthony Weeks and Noah Lundeen qualified for the Raider boys with second and third place finishes in the boys’ race.

Hudson’s girls came up just short of qualifying as a team, placing third with a total of 78 points, while the Raider boys were fifth with 109 The top two teams and top five individuals who were not members of qualifying teams advanced to this Saturday’s state meet in Wisconsin Rapids. Onalaska and Eau Claire Memorial grabbed the team qualifying spots in the girls’ race while River Falls and New Richmond moved on in the boys’ race.

Weeks finished second in the boys’ race to earn his trip to state with a time of 16:21.6, seven seconds behind individual champion Mason Shea of River Falls. Lundeen was third with a time of 16:24.7.

Henry Czupryna finished 33rd for the Raider boys in 17:55.2 and Connor Faust was 35th in 18:03.5 while John Hambelton placed 36th in 18:03.7.

“The boys team ran with determination, but did not finish the race strong,” Raider coach Krupa said.

Ball earned the first individual qualifying spot in the girls’ race with a second place time of 19 minutes, 1.2 seconds while Belany grabbed the third spot with a seventh place time of 19:45.7. Onalaska’s Kora Malececk won the girls’ individual title in 18:07.1.

Emma Filipiak was the third Raider finisher in 16th place with a time of 20:19.3 and Manon Field was 25th in 20:38.4 while Ryleigh White placed 28th in 20:52.6.

“The girls team was focused and ran with determination also, but did not finish as they had hoped to, facing a strong Onalaska team and a surprise Eau Claire Memorial team,” Krupa said.

All four Raider qualifiers have plenty of state meet experience as members of Hudson’s boys’ and girls’ state qualifying teams in 2017 and 2018. It will be the fourth straight trip to state for Lundeen and Ball. Lundeen ran with the Raiders boys as a freshman in 2016 while Ball finished 15th as a freshman as an individual qualifier the same year.

The WIAA Division 1 girls’ championship race is scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 2, at 12:40 p.m. at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids while the boys’ race will go off at 2:35 p.m.