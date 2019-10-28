Opposing teams may not have looked at the New Richmond boys as one of the main contenders for qualify for the state cross country meet from the Division 1 sectional meet held in New Richmond on Saturday.

The Tigers knew they had a chance. And with an incredibly precise plan which was executed to full detail, the Tiger boys are statebound. It was by the narrowest of margins too. The top two teams in each sectional race qualify for state. The Tigers and Onalaska tied for second place at the sectional meet. The race was decided on the tie-breaker, which is the better finish between the tying teams’ sixth runners. New Richmond’s Jacob Doehrmann was the hero of the moment as the Tigers’ sixth runner. He finished 51st, six places ahead of Onalaska’s sixth runner, giving the Tigers their place in the state tournament field.

Every Tiger boy was given a battle plan for the race. Tiger coach Beth Kelly told the boys they would need to be at their absolute best to get to state.

“That was a peak performance day. It was a textbook example of a team race. They knew what the race plan was and everyone did their job,” Kelly said.

That was the case with all seven runners. Cale Bishop is the Tigers’ lead runner and he knew he’d have to stay in contact with the lead pack. By placing seventh, he achieved his goal.

Max Blader and Tyler Harris were told to stay within reach of the teammate ahead of them. They did that, with Blader finishing 12th and Harris 16th.

If the Tigers were going to have any chance to get to state, Kelly said they would need big days from seniors Landon Carney and Chase Chiarle, the fourth and fifth runners. Big days doesn’t begin to cover it, as they both ran personal record times in placing 28th and 29th.

“I’ve been in their ear for two weeks,” Kelly said on preparing the seniors on the importance of their finish in this race.

Kelly has experience in close races at the sectional level. When the boys qualified for state in 2007, it was by a one-point margin over Hayward for the second spot in the Division 2 sectional race. She thought of that race while the team was huddling before the start of the race. She grabbed Doehrmann and reminded him of the importance of the sixth runner in this race.

“I told him “You need to finish on empty.” He was plugged in. When your kids are plugged in, good things like that can happen,” Kelly said.

The last time the Tiger boys qualified for state was in 2014.

The boys will run in the Division 1 state championship race at 2:35 p.m. on Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Kelly said there will be individual goals set for each of the boys, but there won’t be the pressure that the team felt for the conference or sectional meets.

Girls race

New Richmond’s girls placed sixth out of the 12 teams competing on Saturday. The top finish for the Tigers was produced by freshman Anna Fitzgerald, who placed 18th.

Kelly said she felt this was a good race for the girls to end their season on, with all of the girls running some of their best times of the season.

That starts with Fitzgerald. Her 18th place finish ranks among the five best individual finishes at a sectional meet for the Tigers since the program was elevated to Division 1 in 2009. Fitzgerald was the second freshman among the finishers in Saturday’s race.

Behind Fitzgerald were junior Kayla Harris and senior Erika Emerson. Harris placed 29th. Emerson ran 33rd, the best sectional finish of her career. Senior Colette Harrold was 40th, also generating the best sectional finish in her career.

“The two seniors had a good improvement from last year’s meet,” Kelly said.

Junior Barb Kling was the Tigers’ fifth runner, placing 42nd. Juniors Willa Rogers and Sophie Ballard placed 53rd and 62nd.

The course

A key component of the story Saturday was the course itself. This was the first time that New Richmond’s hosted a sectional cross country meet. After the persistent rain this fall, the course was in rough shape.

“There was still ankle deep water on Wednesday,” Kelly said. She credited athletic director Casey Eckardt, along with Mack Kamm and the district maintenance crew for putting in extensive work to get the course ready by Saturday morning.