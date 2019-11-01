Many people consider running to be an activity that should be avoided at all costs. The mental and physical challenges that come with the sport aren’t for everyone.

Like many runners, Charlie Maier, Matt Thoms, Addison Peters and Zach Knee fell into the sport by chance, but their unique acceptance of their chosen fall sport has led them to the WIAA State Cross-Country Championships.

Maier and Thoms’ realized potential sends them to Wisconsin Rapids

Charlie Maier didn’t have high expectations for himself when he tried cross-country for the first time in sixth grade. Infact, he retreated to football, his favorite fall sport to watch the following year. But when he decided he was a better football spectator than player, he returned to cross-country to add a fall sport.

“I went back to cross-country, put in the work and got better and better at it,” Spring Valley sophomore Maier said.

Spring Valley junior Matt Thoms didn’t start running competitively until 2018 when he joined the Cardinals’ cross-country team as a sophomore.

“A couple of friends convinced me to try it out, and it turns out that decision was a pretty good one,” Thoms said.

Though the two Cardinals’ underestimated their potential at the start of their careers, they’re now headed to the WIAA Division 3 State Cross-Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids after qualifying for the state meet at the Boyceville sectional on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The two state qualifiers admit they weren’t confident in their abilities when they first joined the team and never imagined they’d be running in the biggest meet of the WIAA.

“No, I didn’t really think it was possible,” Thoms said. “I just wanted to try it out and see what would happen. Ideally, I wanted to but I wasn’t sure I’d be able to.”

“That was definitely not a goal for me right away in eighth grade, Maier said. “I wasn’t fast at all. I was just doing it for fun.”

But things changed within a year.

“I think the driving point was last year at sectionals,” Thoms said. “I was fairly close to advancing to state, and I just made it a goal this year to try harder and get better.”

“Last year was pretty surprising for me; I didn’t think I was going to be very good,” Maier said. “But after working in the summer, it really paid off. Last year’s conference meet at Boyceville is when I kind of knew.”

Maier and Thoms’ dedication in the offseason largely led to their improvements in 2019, but an enhanced love for the sport also helped.

“I love the competition part,” Maier said. “I like going against other teams.”

“I just like the challenge of it,” Thoms said. “The overall mentality of cross-country is so much different than other sports. People are so much nicer than they are in other sports.”

Their acceptance of their chosen fall sport has led them to a feat most high school athletes only dream of: competing at a state tournament.

“I was really happy for it because I’m the first one in my family in a long time to go to state in a sport,” Thoms said when asked about his reaction to qualifying for state. “My parents were really proud, and I was really happy because that was one of my high school goals.”

“I was just happy that I achieved a goal I had been wanting all season,” Maier said. “I’m just going to try and run my best race and see what happens.”

Maier and Thoms will compete in the Division 3 state race at 3:10 p.m. at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Confidence carries Peters to state meet

Ellsworth junior Addison Peters doesn’t recall if he joined cross-country in sixth or seventh grade. He’s only sure that his career began when his mom pushed him to join the sport.

“The first year my mom made me,” Peters said, “but every year after that, my own choice was that I liked it.”

Thanks, Mom.

Despite his first season being his worst of all, Peters said he kept coming back because of the pay off the sport provided him.

“It just felt nice working hard and getting some sort of pay-off,” Peters said.

And now, after running a 5k time of 17 minutes, 21.6 seconds at the St. Croix Central sectional on Saturday, Oct. 26, Peters’ pay-off comes in the form of a bid to the WIAA Division 2 State Cross-Country Championships.

“At the beginning of the year, our coach was like, ‘This is the year we should be going to state,’” Peters recalled. “I never thought it’d be just me going to state.”

The Panthers’ boys’ team finished in fifth place at sectionals but helped Peters realize his potential throughout the season.

“I’m confident because I hear all of my teammates and people from Ellsworth cheering for me during races, and I just say, ‘Do it, do it, do it. Go, don’t make yourself look bad in the race,’” Peters said.

Peters used that support-induced confidence to record his career-best time at the St. Croix Central sectional.

“I knew my skills and knew I was going to do well,” Peters said. “I’ve gotten to this point several times and haven’t made it to state, so I was glad to achieve this goal.”

Knee credits teammates for his individual success

Two years ago, Prescott senior Zach Knee only ran once or twice a week to stay in shape for basketball. But with some encouragement from his friends in 2018, Knee decided to dedicate his fall to running cross-country.

Now, as he prepares to compete in the WIAA Division 2 State Cross-Country Championships, his friends and teammates are the first people he credits for the progress he’s made in his two-season career.

“Everybody knows each other, and there aren’t any cliques or groups within our team,” Knee said. “It’s all together, and we’re always pushing each other. It’s a great environment. We’re always able to joke around and get each other through the hardest practices.”

However, Knee knows it will be “weird” lining up on the starting line without his teammates on Saturday.

“They’re always talking and joking around and really supportive, so it’s going to be really weird not having Tristan Winkler there especially.”

But Winkler has agreed to tag along for Knee’s warm-up.

“He plays a big part because he’s just a great leader,” Knee said.

Winkler, who’s been running cross-country since middle school, admits he was a little frustrated to see a newcomer have so much success from the start, but he soon got over that once he realized what Knee could bring to the team.

“Honestly it surprised me at first because I had never really talked to him before cross-country started, but just watching him run without thinking about all the mechanics and just doing what it took to be successful was really impressive.”

When asked for his final comments, Knee makes sure to express his appreciation for Winkler and his entire team’s acceptance once again.

“I just want to thank my community for all the support they’ve given me, because it’s been amazing,” Knee said. “And my teammates, they’re the best teammates I could ever ask for. We’re all competitive, but we’re all friendly and supportive of each other.”

Knee and Peters will compete in the Division 2 race at The Ridges Golf Course at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.



