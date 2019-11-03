Cold, wind, and on-and-off snow showers didn’t prevent runners from River Falls and Hudson from giving it their all at the 2019 WIAA State Cross Country Championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday, Nov. 2.

The River Falls boys’ team, making its first appearance at the state meet since 1983, finished 12th in the 20-team Division 1 field while Hudson was represented by four individuals, including a pair of seniors running in the fourth and final state meet of their high school careers.

The Wildcats boys finished with 293 points, led by senior Mason Shea placing 11th among the team qualifiers, and 19th overall, with a time of 16 minutes, 17.5 seconds.

Junior Grant Magnuson finished 30th in the team portion with a time of 16:41.3 and senior Joey Madsen was 46th in 16:59.3 while senior Jason Franzwa was 98th in 17:35.5 and junior Brandon Nelson rounded out the Cat’s score with a 108th place time of 17:42.8.

Hudson’s Noah Lundeen and Rachel Ball both made their fourth and final appearances at the state meet, with Lundeen finishing 24th out of 190 runners in the Division 1 boys’ field and Ball placing 27th in the girls’ race.

Lundeen posted a time of 16:19.7 while teammate Anthony Weeks was 12 spots behind in 36th place with a time of 16:31.3.

Ball finished the girls’ race in 19:21.4 while Raider junior Alica Belany was 57th in 19:48.2.

Muskego ran to its second consecutive girls; Division 1 state team championship by scoring 72 points, while Middleton won the boys’ team championship for the second time in the past three seasons with a five-runner score of 104 points.

Onalaska junior Kora Malacek won the girls’ Division 1 individual title with a 5,000 meter course record time of 17:44.6, while senior Jake Krause of Hortonville won the boys title in 15:34.2.