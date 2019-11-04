Four Pierce County runners competed in their first WIAA State Cross-Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 2, and despite their unfamiliarity with Wisconsin Rapids' The Ridges Golf Course and the day’s cold weather conditions, they all made the most of their final meet of the 2019 season.

Prescott senior Zach Knee completed his high school cross-country career — which only began in 2018 — by recording the best 5k time of the four Pierce County runners who competed at the state meet. Knee earned a 71st-place finish in the 152-runner Division 2 race after crossing the finish line at 17 minutes, 28.6 seconds. Knee was in 85th place at the two-mile mark but made up some ground in his final 1.1 miles and recorded an average mile time of 5:38.

Knee’s fellow Middle Border Conference runner Addison Peters also made a comeback in his final 1.1 miles of Saturday’s Division 2 race.

Peters was in 113th place after his first mile, passed 14 runners before the two-mile mark and passed another 16 runners before crossing the finish line at 17:37.0 and earninging an 83rd-place finish. The Ellsworth junior recorded an average pace of 5:41, and his improved sprinting came in handy in his final stretch of his 2019 season.

Valders won the Division 2 team title by recording a day-low 78 points, and Shorewood senior Lucas Florsheim became Division 2’s individual champion after winning the 5k with a time of 15:58.8.

Sophomore Charlier Maier and junior Matt Thoms represented Spring Valley in Saturday’s Division 3 race in which they went out fast and fell back in the pack in the last two-thirds of their 5k.

Thoms placed 78th in the 149-runner race with a time of 18:13.3. The Spring Valley junior began the race in 64th place after running a 5:25 first mile but fell back to 77th after recording a 6:09 second mile. Thoms’ 6:41 third mile put him back one place once he crossed the finish line.

Maier began his 5k in 36th place after crossing the first-mile marker at 5:18. He fell back to 69th place after running a 6:10 second mile and eventually took 82nd place with a time of 18:17.9 after completing his final 1.1 miles in 6:52.

Luckily for the Cardinals, Maier and Thoms will both be back in the 2020 season and will attempt to carry their entire team to next year’s state meet.

Acquinas claimed the Division 3 team state title after recording 68 team points, and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld's Christian Patzka won the Division 3 race with a time of 16:08.7.

This article will be updated with comments from Pierce County cross-country coaches later today.