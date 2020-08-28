Earlier this fall, Lake City head cross-country coach Howie Cook said he wasn't sure how the season would play out with his team losing over 10 runners due to graduation and non-participation. For a school that sent both its boys' and girls' teams to the state meet a season ago, that could mean slogging through a rebuilding year, but in its first crack at competition, the Tigers showcased reasons they can remain towards the top.

Lake City hosted Chatfield and Dover-Eyota on Thursday at Hok-Si-La Park and took first place in both the boys and girls competitions. The boys won the meet by one point over Chatfield — Dover-Eyota didn't have enough runners to field a full team. The girls won their meet by 23 points over Chatfield.

The Tigers also had the winning runners for both events — Jacey Majerus in 13 minutes, 10 seconds and Joe Kozlowski (10:33). Fellow Tiger Reese Anderson finished one second behind Kozlowski to take second place. Other top boys runners were: Andrew Muenzhuber (fourth, 11:41), Luke Skifton (fifth, 11:44), and Eric Anderson (eighth, 12:13). Top girls runners after Majerus included: Peyton Meincke (sixth, 14:01), Natalie Gates (seventh, 14:02), McKenna Beltz (ninth, 14:07), and Willa Field (10th, 14:47).

Next up for Lake City is a trip to Pine Island on Thursday, Sept. 3.