RED WING — Fresh off its first cross-country meet of the season, Red Wing completed another first — hosting an event. Winger runners found success individually, but as a whole couldn't quite overcome Rochester Century on Tuesday as the boys' team finished 25 points behind and the girls 11 points back.

The girls took to the course first and Red Wing performed well at the top of the lineup with four of the top nine runners. The top Winger runner was seventh grader Nora Hanson, who finished in second-place with a time of 20 minutes 59.8 seconds. Red Wing's other top runners were: Audrey Lahammer (fifth place, 22:25.3), Annika Johnson (seventh place, 22:49.4), Bryn Guse (ninth place, 23:04.0) and Morgan Hanlin (15th place, 24:07.9).

Cade Wallin and Aaron Freier were the lone Winger to crack the top-10 in the boys' race. Wallin finished in eighth place with a time of 18:53.3, while Freier finished ninth (19:05.2). Following behind them were: Andrew Farrar (14th place, 19:55.8), Nathan Farrar (15th place, 20:29.4) and Rilan Bennyhoff (16th place, 20:31.9).

Next up for Red Wing is a trip to Austin on Tuesday, Sept. 8 for a triangular with Austin and Owatonna.