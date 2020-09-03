GOODHUE — Goodhue and Cannon Falls runners took part in their first cross-country meet of the season on Wednesday at Rosie Park. Byron was the third team in the HVL triangular.

The Bears led the pack in both events, outscoring second-place Goodhue by one point in the boys and 17 points in the girls races, respectively. Cannon Falls was a distant third in the boys event, scoring 76 compared to Goodhue's 29. The Bombers only had two varsity girls runners so were unable to complete the team results.

In the boys' race, Torii Opsahl was Goodhue's top finisher with a time of 19 minutes, 50 seconds to take third place. Teammate JJ Bien was one second behind in fourth place.

The remaining Wildcats runners were: Lucas Bortz (fifth place, 20.15), Beau Jaeger (seventh, 20.40), Ryan Bortz (10th, 21.05), Alex Nelson (12th, 21.54), and Kelby Heitman (17th, 23.10).

Kane Hanson was the top boys runner for Cannon Falls, taking ninth place (20.58). Hanson was followed by Thorfin Lundell (14th, 22.15), Brighton Lochner (16th, 23.07), Will Wagner (18th, 23.16), Brian Thorburn (19th, 21.28), and Kris Maki (20th, 25.27).

Byron's Brayden Entgelmeier won the boys' race with a time of 18 minutes, 44 seconds.

Hannah Gadient was Goodhue's top runner in the girls' race, taking third place in 23 minutes, 21 seconds. She was followed by teammates Torrie Rehder (fifth, 23.49), Kaelynn Ryan (seventh, 24.31), Madison Bartholome (11th, 25.20), Madison Betcher (12th, 25.20), Elissa Lodermeier (13th, 25.32), and Lexy Callstrom (14th, 25.45).

Cannon Falls runners Cat Wagner and Randi Hanson finished 15th and 16th, respectively. Wagner ran in 25 minutes, 46 seconds and Hanson finished in 27 minutes, 36 seconds.

Michaela Hamilton of Byron won the girls' race in 22 minutes.