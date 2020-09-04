Lake City traveled to Pine Island on Thursday for a cross-country meet with Kasson-Mantorville and the host Panthers. Lake City was dominant in both races with the boys team coming in first place, scoring 27 points compared to second-place Pine Island with 42. The Tigers' girls team won with 21 points — Pine Island came in second again, this time with 56 points.

Jacey Majerus led the Lake City runners in the girls event with a first-place time of 20 minutes, 46.2 seconds. A trio of Tigers followed: Peyton Meincke (third, 22:03.9), McKenna Beltz (fourth, 22:33.2) and Natalie Gates (fifth, 22:40.6). Lauren Kennedy was the final Tiger to score points, finishing in eighth place (23:38.1).

The Lake City boys' team was led by a one-two finish from Reese Anderson and Joe Kozlowski with times of 16:53.2 and 17:17.9, respectively. Luke Skifton finished fourth (18:49.5), Eric Anderson (fifth, 19:40.3) and Trey Meincke (12th, 20:40.3).