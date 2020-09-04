HAMMOND, Wis.-- The New Richmond boys continued their strong start to the season with another first place finish at the 8-team St. Croix Central Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 3, in Hammond.

The Tigers won a three-team meet in the season opener at Chippewa Falls a week earlier.

The top three teams were the same in both races Thursday in Hammond, with New Richmond, Osceola and St. Croix Central taking one-two-three in the boys race and Osceola, St. Croix Central and New Richmond grabbing the top three spots in the girls’ field.

Seniors Max Blader and Cale Bishop took the top two spots in the boys’ races with times of 16 minutes, 45.5 seconds and 16:47.3, respectively, while St. Croix Central’s Nya Kizer won the girls’ race in 19:53.2.

New Richmond’s boys had four of the top six finishers to take the team title with a total of 25 while Osceola was a distant second with 54. St. Croix Central was third with 102 followed by Prescott with 124, Amery and Ellsworth with 125 each, Somerset with 190 and Baldwin-Woodville with 241.

Senior Tyler Harris contributed a fourth place time of 17:55.1 to the Tigers’ team score and junior Jacob Doehrmann was sixth in 18:28.9 while senior Eddie Noyes rounded out the Tiger scoring with a 12th place time of 18:57.4.

Junior Colin Hackbarth paced the St. Croix Central boys with a fifth place time of 18:24 while senior Cougar Holder finished ninth in 18:40.6. Sophomore Brian Woehrle was the next Panther finisher in 27th place with a time of 20:49.8, and senior Cameron Tredal was right behind in 28th in 20:50.5 while freshman Max Kusilek was 33rd in 21:06.3.

Senior Zach Maitrejean was the top Somerset runner with an 18th place time of 19:27.7 while junior Freddie Richert was 43rd in 21:49.0, senior Bobby Churchich was 46th in 22:00.3 and junor Landon Wilson finished 48th in 22:37.9. A total of 65 runners competed in the boys’ race.

Kizer caught Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich halfway through the girls’ race and went on to win with a time of 19:53.2. Teammate Kaitlyn Carlson was less than a minute behind in fourth place in 20:45.9 and senior Sydney Carlson gave the Panthers three of the top ten finishers with a ninth place time of 22:47.1.

Freshman Sidnie Roshell placed 12th in 23:03.6 and freshman Libby Collins finished 24th in 24:55.4 to give the Panther girls a second place score of 50, 12 points behind Osceola. New Richmond was third with 70.

Baldwin-Woodville finished a distant fourth with 140 points and Prescott was fifth with 144 followed by Amery with 163, Somerset with 169 and Ellsworth with 178.

The Tigers were led by sophomore Anna Fitzgerald in fifth place with a time of 21:00.7 and senior Kayla Harris in sixth in 21:35.9. Freshman Katelyn Doehrmann finished 14th in 23:23.7 and sophomore Mariah Russell was 22nd in 24:42.3 while junior Kaisa Engstrom was 23rd in 24:45.1 and sophomore Madison Russell was 38th in 26:04.6.

Somerset junior Erin Huerta and freshman Julia Rybacki led the Spartan girls with 19th and 20th place times of 24:03.5 and 24:20.3, respectively.

Somerset will host a 7-team invitational, including New Richmond and St. Croix Central, Thursday, Sept. 10, with the girls’ race at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 5:15 p.m. at the high school.