Red Wing started its season with a pair of duals, but the Wingers added an extra opponent Thursday during a trip to Austin to face the Packers and Owatonna.

The final results were a mixed bag for Red Wing, as the boys' team finished third with 76 points while the girls took second with 48 points. Owatonna was the meet winner in the boys and girls races with 18 and 22 points, respectively.

Nora Hanson was the top finisher for Red Wing, taking second place with a time of 19 minutes, 56.47 seconds. This was the third-straight meet that Hanson has placed second — bettering her time each meet as well.

Bryn Guse and Audrey Lahammer also finished among the top 10 in the girls race. Guse took eighth in 21:38.99, while Lahammer was 10th in 21:41.68.

Trailing behind them for the Wingers were Annika Johnson (13th, 22:12.84) and Morgan Hanlin (16th, 23:01.98).

The top Red Wing boys runner was Aaron Freier, who finished in 10th place in 18:21.53. Behind Freier were Andrew Farrar (15th, 19:04.39), Rylan Bennyhoff (17th, 19:17.66), Nathan Farrar (18th, 19:27.97) and Hayden Wyatt (20th, 19:57.30).

The next meet for Red Wing will be against Northfield and Rochester John Marshall on Wednesday, Sept. 16 in Northfield.