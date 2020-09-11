SOMERSET, Wis. -- Ellsworth runners Alex Pazdernik and Addison Peters had sub 18-minute times Thursday at the Somerset cross-country invite, two of only 12 runners to do so.

Pazdernik, a sophomore, finished in sixth place with a time of 17 minutes, 34.30 seconds. Peters, a senior, was not far behind, finishing in eighth place (17:38.98).

The pair of Panther runners were instrumental in the boys team's third-place finish. Ellsworth landed between second-place Osceola and fourth-place St. Croix Central. Prescott came in fifth, while New Richmond won the meet.

The other three runners scoring points for Ellsworth were Kohl Flock (19th, 18:24.93), John Gillespie (26th, 19:17.15) and Roy Roberts (38th, 19:57.97).

Prescott's top boys runner was Tyler Loucks, who finished 13th (18:02.02). Following Loucks were Eric Korfhage (21st, 18:37.15), Connor Lubich (31st, 19:21.94), Breckin Schommer (32nd, 19:22.54) and Matthew Lynes (40th, 19:58.99).

The Ellsworth girls also finished ahead of Prescott, with the Panthers taking sixth place and the Cardinals coming in eighth. Osceola was the meet winner.

Sophie Vogel was the top Ellsworth runner, finishing in 21st place (22:29.00). Behind here were Aubrey Wittenberg (22nd, 22:46.18), Cece Groh (35th, 23:58.06), Ann Lundstrom (37th, 24:09.37) and Jocelyn Boyle (47th, 25:00.06).

Prescott was led by Kira Penk who finished in 28th place (23:30.17). Penk was followed by Ali Warp (31st, 23:28.98), Ava Budworth (36th, 24:01.82), Mallory Boles (52nd, 25:24.20) and Shelby Sizemore (56th, 25:46.46).