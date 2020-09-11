SOMERSET, Wis.-- New Richmond ran away with the boys’ race and St. Croix Central’s girls closed the gap with Osceola in the girls’ race at the 8-team Somerset Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 10.

The Tiger boys’ topped the Middle Border Conference field for the second straight week with a score of 22 while Osceola was a distant second with 57. In the girls’ race, Osceola repeated its win from a week earlier with 48 points while St. Croix Central was just four points behind with 52. New Richmond placed third with 62 followed by Somerset with 113.

Panther senior Mya Kizer took the girls’ individual title for the second week in a row with a first place time of 18 minutes, 38.1 seconds while teammate Kaitlyn Carlson was third in 19:34.27. Sydney Carlson gave St. Croix Central three of the top ten finishers with a 10th place time of 21:17.63 while Sidnie Roshell was 15th in 21:57.14 and Anna Sauer placed 23rd in 22:49.22.

New Richmond also had three of the top ten finishers in the girls’ race with Anna Fitzgerald placing fifth with a time of 19:58.2, CC Dietz finishing eighth in 20:28:09 and Kayla Harris ninth in 20:30.88. Kaitlyn Doehrmann added a 14th place time of 21:53.73 and Mariah Russell placed 26th in 23:07.66.

Somerset’s girls moved up three spots from their seventh place finish at St. Croix Central a week earlier to place fourth Thursday at Somerset, with sophomore Adeline Goeltl leading the way with a seventh place time of 20:14.22.

Erin Huerta placed 13th for the Spartans with a time of 21:50.98 and Julia Rybacki was 18th in 22:11.85 while Mia Olson finished 34th in 23:56.62 and Sam Degeest was 45th in 24:53.14.

New Richmond’s boys, meanwhile, placed five runners in the top ten with Max Blader and Cale Bishop taking the top two spots for the second straight week with times of 15:57.97 and 16:16.76, respectively. Tyler Harris was right behind in fourth place in 17:04.43 and Jacob Doehrmann was fifth in 17:30.86 while Eddie Noyes finished 10th in 17:49.92.

St. Croix Central’s boys finished just behind Ellsworth in fourth place with a score of 109. Senior Cougar Holder led the Panthers with a seventh place time of 17:38.77 and Colin Hackbarth placed 14th in 18:02.22 while Cameron Tredal finished 30th in 19:20.8, Max Kusilek was 33rd in 19:28.23 and Micah Larson was 34th in 19:37.19.

Zach Maitrejean was the top boys’ runner for Somerset, placing 22nd with a time of 18:38.33, as the Spartans finished seventh overall with a score of 190. Landon Wilson finished 44th in 20:11.01, Bobby Churchich was 45th in 20:12.21, Freddie Richert placed 49th in 20:34.81 and Eric Forsberg was 57th in 22:05.24.

The Middle Border Conference teams will run again at the Osceola Invitational Saturday, Sept. 19 19 at the Osceola Intermediate School.