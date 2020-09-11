LAKE CITY — The weather was perfect for running a 5K on Thursday at Hok-Si-La Park. Natasha Sortland took full advantage of that by setting a course record with a time of 18 minutes, four seconds as Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's top girl runner.

Despite Sortland's record, the Cougars weren't able to spin that into a team victory, as Lake City came in first place, followed by Goodhue.

In the girls' race, Lake City had five of the top six runners. Jacey Majerus was the Tigers' top runner, coming in second place (19:51). Behind Majerus in order of third through sixth place were Peyton Meincke (20:47), McKenna Beltz (21:38), Natalie Gates (22:01) and Willa Field (22:02).

Following the Lake City five was the beginning of Goodhue's top runners, with Hannah Gadient leading the way. Gadient finished in seventh place (22:21). Behind her were Torrie Rehder (ninth, 22:32), Madisen Betcher (12th, 22:53), Kaelynn Ryan (15th, 23:16) and Elissa Lodermeier (16th, 23:25).

In the boys' race, Lake City again was tops among the three teams, although ZM/KW edged out Goodhue for second place.

Lake City's Reece Anderson was the race winner with a time of 16:34. He was followed by teammates Joe Kozlowski (second, 16:44) and Luke Skifton (third, 18:24). The other runners scoring points for the Tigers were Eric Anderson (fifth, 18:36) and Andrew Muenzhuber (ninth, 19:09).

The Cougars had three runners place in the top 10, with Preston Ohm leading the way. Ohm took fourth place (18:31) and was followed by teammates Ryan Lexvold (sixth, 18:38), Sam Knowlton (seventh, 18:56), Logan Jasperson (10th, 19:18) and Blake Lochner (11th, 19:24).

Lucas Bortz was Goodhue's top runner, taking eighth place (18:57).