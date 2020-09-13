The delay of football and volleyball in Wisconsin has meant that smaller school districts such as Spring Valley and Elmwood/Plum City have yet to participate in events that otherwise would have already started by now. Both schools received a taste of formal competition on Friday however when Spring Valley hosted a cross-country meet.

The Cardinals performed well on their home course with the boys' team taking first place. E-PC came in third place out of four teams.

The top boys runner for Spring Valley was Charlie Maier, who took second place with a time of 18 minutes, 21.7 seconds. He was followed by teammates Blayne Gregg (fifth, 19:21.3), Matt Thoms (sixth, 19:21.5), Ryan Burr (eighth, 20:31.5) and Logan Vorlicek (ninth, 20:39.4).

E-PC was led by Austin Bartz, who took 10th place (20:55.2). Following Bartz were teammates Josiah Donato (13th, 21:58.9), Jacob Waltz (18th, 23:21.2), Ryan Rupakus (21st, 24:23.7) and Seth Loga (28th, 31:44.6).

The winner for the boys race was JJ Williams of Glenwood City with a time of 18:20.7.

The girls race wasn't as successful for Spring Valley as they took third place. E-PC only has one varsity runner so it finished fourth by default.

Lydia Hannack was Spring Valley's top runner, taking fourth place (24:04.9). Allison Graham was second across the line for the Cardinals, finishing in 10th place (25:54.4). Following Graham were Claire Anderson (12th, 26:44.1), Kaitlin Graham (14th, 27:08.7) and Grace Webb (16th, 28:28.5).

The lone runner for E-PC was Rylynn Yoder, who finished 15th (27:54.5).

Glenwood City had the top three runners in the girls' race. Bella Simmons was the race winner with a time of 21 minutes, 37.5 seconds.